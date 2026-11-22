WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the Trump administration still needs information on Nvidia’s chip sales and ‌will find ‌out who led ‌compliance at the company formerly led by Jensen Huang, who resigned following an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

“We’ve ‌been ‌in touch ‌with the temporary ‌management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, and we ‌do need answers... it behooves Nvidia to move quickly on this because we want to know what the culture was,” Bessent told CBS’ “Face the Nation” program.