Riyadh investment forum sends ‘message of optimism’ with global linkup

FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event. (AFP/File Photo)
FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event. (AFP/File Photo)
Richard Attias, CEO of organizing body the FII Institute. (Supplied)
Richard Attias, CEO of organizing body the FII Institute. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Olympic medalists, political leaders, Nobel laureates and global CEOs are among speakers due to take part in the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a two-day event that will embrace a hybrid format for the first time when it starts on Wednesday.

Jamaican eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is one of the star speakers among the 150 names set to take part in the event, organized under the theme “The Neo-Renaissance.”

Travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic mean some speakers will attend in person in Riyadh, while many others will participate virtually from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai.

Other high-profile speakers announced in recent days include Sen. Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy; Kevin Rudd, former Australian prime minister; Alberto Fernandez, president of Argentina; and Bruno Le Maire, French finance and economy minister.

FII is described as an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators. In 2019, 24 investment deals worth $20 billion were announced at the event, as the Saudi Arabian economy opened up to foreign investment.

Richard Attias, CEO of organizing body the FII Institute, told Arab News that pandemic restrictions mean the 2021 event will be “totally different” from the first editions.

“But we still need to carry a message of optimism, a message that the global economy should not stop and cannot stop. This is why we are hosting this conversation in a unique format.

“The conversation will be about the rebirth of the global economy. In fact, this rebirth will be the neo-renaissance of the global economy. I hope this renaissance will positively affect all sectors. Under the leadership of the FII Institute, speakers and participants will discuss how the investment world, the sports industry, the sustainability industry — how all these industries will be reinvented.”

Attias said that the two-day event will embrace “first time ever” conference technology, “which is bringing together all participants in a virtual world.”

CAIRO: Egypt will push development financing as a way to expand private sector engagement, leveraging support obtained during the coronavirus pandemic, with a focus on green projects and sustainable growth, the international cooperation minister said.
The government wants the private sector to play a bigger role, though non-oil private investment and private-sector activity has lagged, and stake sales in state firms have been delayed by market downturns and the pandemic.
State-led economic activity has helped cushion the economic impact of COVID-19.
Egypt is well placed to tap cheap, long-term development financing from lenders like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), which can bolster the private sector while raising governance and environmental standards, International Cooperation Minister Rania al-Mashat told Reuters.
"As we continue to push the frontiers with a green recovery, with an energy strategy that moves into renewables even more forcefully, there are venues, very attractive venues, for such financing, not just for government projects but also for private sector projects.
"And we have announced that 2021 for us is the year of more private sector engagement."
Egypt has a development finance portfolio of nearly $25 billion, attracting $9.9 billion in 2020, a third of which was directed to the private sector, Mashat said. Development financing represents about 10% of public debt and 25% of external debt, she added.
Much of the funding has gone to areas such as transport, infrastructure, water and renewable energy.
Egypt implemented major reforms from 2016 under a three-year IMF loan programme, devaluing the currency, cutting most energy subsidies and imposing a value-added tax.
The reforms were praised for stabilising the economy, but critics say many poorer Egyptians have not felt the benefits and have questioned the prospects for job-creating growth.
In June 2020, Egypt agreed to a $5.2 billion standby loan with the IMF that aims to encourage private sector engagement and structural reform.
"One of the goals or principles of this programme is private sector engagement and structural reforms that actually try and address some of the challenges or impediments so that we pave the way for more growth and more employment," Mashat said.

