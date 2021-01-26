You are here

Ex-Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt among 150 top speakers lined up for Saudi FII event

Ex-Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt among 150 top speakers lined up for Saudi FII event
Usain Bolt of Jamaica after winning the men’s 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. (Reuters)
Ex-Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt among 150 top speakers lined up for Saudi FII event

Ex-Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt among 150 top speakers lined up for Saudi FII event
  • The two-day event, which starts on Wednesday, will see Bolt join a discussion titled, “Playing to win: How will global investment drive the future of the sports industry?”
  • The athlete will be joined by Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Jean Todt
DUBAI: Jamaican eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has been named as one of the star speakers lined up to take part in a major Saudi investment and innovators conference.

The 34-year-old sprinter will be among 150 big names set to participate in the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

The two-day event, which starts on Wednesday, will see Bolt join a discussion titled, “Playing to win: How will global investment drive the future of the sports industry?”

The athlete will be joined by Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Heritage Dr. Amina Mohamed, Chairman of Formula E Alejandro Agag, and President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Jean Todt.

The theme for this year’s FII event will be “The Neo-Renaissance,” and due to travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, some speakers will attend in-person in Riyadh, while many more will participate virtually from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing, and Mumbai.

Another speaker revealed in the latest list is Senator Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy and a member of the FII Institute’s board of trustees.

A leadership session on Thursday will feature a discussion between Kevin Rudd, the former PM of Australia and Alberto Fernandez, the president of Argentina, with insights from Bruno Le Maire, the French minister of the economy, finance, and recovery.

Some of the top-name speakers announced last week included Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group David Solomon, Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Total Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, British Minister of State for International Trade Lord Gerry Grimstone, Hyperloop One Co-founder Josh Giegel, and Co-founder and Co-executive Chairman of The Carlyle Group David Rubenstein.

Other speakers will be Saudi Public Investment Fund Gov. and FII Institute Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Co-chairman and Chief Information Officer of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, Snam CEO Marco Alvarez, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Moelis and Co. Eric Cantor, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

In addition, delegates can expect to hear from Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Sinovation Ventures Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, Executive Chairman of Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Blackstone Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder Stephen A. Schwarzman, the former President of the COP21 Paris Agreement Laurent Fabius, CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Investment Co. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, and Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital and former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci.

Topics: Future Investment Initiative (FII) USAIN BOLT Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Jean Todt

IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021

IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021
  • The vaccines should contain the spread of the virus and allow governments around the world to ease lockdowns
WASHINGTON: The spread of COVID-19 vaccines will power a stronger global economic recovery in 2021, the International Monetary Fund forecast Tuesday.
After sinking 3.5 percent in 2020, the worst year since World War II, the global economy will grow 5.5 percent this year, the 190-country lending organization predicted. The new figure for 2021 is an upgrade from the 5.2 percent expansion the IMF forecast in October and would mark the fastest year of global growth since the 2010 snapback from the financial crisis.
The vaccines should contain the spread of the virus and allow governments around the world to ease lockdowns and encourage a return to normal economic activity. But the IMF also says economies worldwide will need support from their governments to offset the damage from the pandemic and warns that coronavirus mutations could cloud the outlook for global health and economic growth.
In an update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF said that it expects the US economy — the world’s biggest — to expand 5.1 percent this year after collapsing 3.4 percent in 2020. No. 2 China is expected to record 8.1 percent growth after eking out a 2.3 percent increase in 2020.
The 19 countries European countries that share the euro currency will collectively register 4.2 percent growth this year after seeing economic output crater 7.2 percent in 2020, the IMF says. The Japanese economy is forecast to grow 3.1 percent, reversing a 5.1 percent decline in 2020.
The IMF gave India a big upgrade, thanks to a faster-than-expected recovery at its factories and farms: The Indian economy is forecast to expand 11.5 percent in 2021, fastest among major economies, and a turnaround from 2020’s decline of 8 percent.
The agency also expects global trade to rebound this year: recording 8.1 percent growth after falling 9.6 percent last year.

Topics: IMF economy Coronavirus

