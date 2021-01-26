You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt inflation hits 15-year low

Egypt inflation hits 15-year low

Egypt inflation hits 15-year low
The Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters in downtown Cairo, Egypt, March 8, 2016. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cm6yc

Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt inflation hits 15-year low

Egypt inflation hits 15-year low
  • Government controls on food prices helped reduce the inflation rate to 5 percent, defying forecasts by some major global institutions
  • The Economist expected the rate to reach 5.6 percent in 2020, while Fitch Ratings and Bloomberg suggested 5.9 percent
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s inflation rate of 5 percent in 2020 was its lowest for 15 years, according to a Cabinet report, which highlighted government initiatives to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Government controls on food prices helped reduce the inflation rate, defying forecasts by some major global institutions, the report said.

The Economist expected the rate to reach 5.6 percent in 2020, while Fitch Ratings and Bloomberg suggested 5.9 percent.

According to the report, Egypt’s success in controlling food prices came after a sharp rise in inflation in 2017 due to the start of an economic reform program and liberalization of the exchange rate.

The Cabinet report said that Egypt achieved the largest annual decline in inflation among emerging market countries, with the figure falling by 4.2 percentage points from 9.2 percent in 2019.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian economy Fitch Ratings

Related

Egyptian economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018-2019: prime minister
Business & Economy
Egyptian economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018-2019: prime minister
Special Egyptian economy lifts off with turbocharged energy sector
Business & Economy
Egyptian economy lifts off with turbocharged energy sector

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
  • The Kingdom has proved to be a fruitful market for investment in startups
Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi financial technology company has raised $1.2 million in seed funding.

Hakbah’s success comes six months after the Riyadh-based startup received regulatory approval from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to operate in the Kingdom.

The specific investors behind the financing have not been revealed.

Founded in late 2018 by Naif AbuSaida, Hakbah specializes in alternative saving and savings groups.

On its LinkedIn profile, the firm describes its mission “is to digitize financial habits by developing innovative savings products that help increase financial inclusion, support a non-cash society, and bridge the gender gap in savings.”

Hakbah graduated from the DIFC Fintech Accelerator Program 2019 in Dubai.

The Kingdom has proved to be a fruitful market for investment in startups. Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector last year, according to a new industry report.

A study by data research platform Magnitt found that the Kingdom accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region last year.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt were the largest markets, accounting for 68 percent of total deals. However, while the Kingdom saw the number of investment deals increase by more than one-third, the UAE and Egypt witnessed volume decreases of 17 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

When it came to the monetary value of the deals, Saudi Arabia recorded a surge of 55 percent year-on-year to $152 million.

Nabeel Koshak, CEO at Saudi Venture Capital Co., said: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing an increase in the quality and quantity in the deal flow of startups. I am thrilled by the distinguished entrepreneurs who are creating fast growth and scalable startups.

“Despite the slowdown of (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19, Saudi Arabia saw a record increase in venture capital funding (55 percent) in 2020 compared with 2019.”

In its predictions for this year, Magnitt forecast that Saudi Arabia would overtake Egypt by total number of investments and capital deployed and become second only to the UAE in the rankings.

Topics: fintech

Related

Dubai sees surge in bank financing, new fintech firms in 2020
Business & Economy
Dubai sees surge in bank financing, new fintech firms in 2020
Mambu & Ta3meed partner to develop Islamic fintech in Kingdom
Corporate News
Mambu & Ta3meed partner to develop Islamic fintech in Kingdom

Latest updates

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
Egypt inflation hits 15-year low
Egypt inflation hits 15-year low
Lebanese protesters break lockdown: ‘Death by COVID-19 is better than starvation’
Lebanese protesters break lockdown: ‘Death by COVID-19 is better than starvation’
Egyptians abducted by Libyan gang freed
Egyptians abducted by Libyan gang freed
UK vaccine team shifting focus to new variant threat
Prof. Robin Shattock, head of the vaccine team at Imperial, said scientists will now use the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology behind the initial vaccine to target new and emerging coronavirus variants. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.