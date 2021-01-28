FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era

You are here

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday opened a two-day Davos-style investment forum, the Future Investment Initiative, in Riyadh. (AFP)
Zaid Khashogji

  • ‘Every crisis intensifies innovation and forces productivity to increase’
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The global economic recovery post COVID-19 would be powered by technology and government support for the private sector, speakers at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh have optimistically shared.
“Every crisis intensifies innovation and forces productivity to increase,” Khalid Al-Rumaihi, the CEO of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, said.
Global GDP is predicted to have contracted by 4.3 percent in 2020 due to uncertainties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic at the start of the year, which weighed on public budgets and employment figures.
The COVID-19 pandemic stimulated an acceleration of existing trends, such as digitization, renewables and food security, as consumers changed the way they bought, learned, worked and banked, the speakers added.
Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of Bpifrance, particularly cited semiconductors, electric mobility and maritime transportation as industries that have witnessed growth and will continue to grow in the future.
Technology was seen as a great catalyst for growth, and John Studzinski, PIMCO’s managing director and vice chairman, believe that the world is now experiencing “the green industrial revolution”, with technology creating “a much higher quality of life” and the potential for future investment opportunities.
However, the rolling out of coronavirus vaccines was seen as “integral” by the panelists to bringing back the global economy, especially in global trade, as infections continue to rise and pose a threat to global expansion.

FII 2021 FII Future Investment Initiative Saudi Arabia

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

  1. Savola Group reported net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 910.8 million for fiscal year 2020, rising 92% year-on-year (YoY).
  2. Savola Group’s board of directors recommended 7.5% cash dividend, or SAR 0.75 per share, for the fiscal year 2020.
  3. Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO) signs separate sale and purchase agreements with Public Investment Fund (PIF) and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd. to acquire SISCO’s 21.2% direct equity stake in its subsidiary Red Sea Gateway Terminal Ltd.
  4. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) received on Jan. 21, 2021, from the US District Court in Texas a notice of appeal, where the heirs of Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Hood Al-Qarqani appealed the trial court’s previous decision on dismissing the claim to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
  5. The Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) approved the planned merger between National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group.
  6. Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co.’ shareholders approved the merger with Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co. through capital increase.
  7. Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co.’s shareholders approved the offer submitted by Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. for the purpose of merger.
  8. Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. said its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the UAE, Emirates National Factory for Plastic Ind LLC, signed a Shariah-compliant bank facility agreement with Commercial Bank of Dubai for AED 475 million (SAR 485.11 million).
  9. Brent crude on Thursday declined 28 cents to reach $55.53 per barrel. WTI crude fell 22 cents to reach $52.63/bbl.
Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

