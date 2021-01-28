You are here

National Learning completes full acquisition of Refan

National Company for Learning and Education has fulfilled all preconditions stated previously in the purchase agreement signed by both companies. (Courtesy edu.com.sa)
Updated 28 January 2021
Argaam

  • On Oct. 28, 2020, NCLE signed an agreement to buy 100 percent of Refan for a total cash value of $252,266
Argaam

National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) said in a bourse statement that the ownership of the entire share capital in Refan Company for Operation & Maintenance Limited was transferred to NCLE.

Refan’s memorandum of association was also amended accordingly, NCLE added.

This came as NCLE fulfilled all preconditions stated previously in the purchase agreement signed by both companies, which included obtaining the approval of relevant regulatory authorities, submission of additional representations and other documents by sellers to NCLE.

On Oct. 28, 2020, NCLE signed an agreement to buy 100 percent of Refan for a total cash value of $252,266 (SR946,000), Argaam reported.

Updated 23 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

PIF buys stake in Red Sea terminal operator

  • Transactions will require approval from the Saudi Arabian Ports Authority
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has bought a 20 percent equity stake in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Limited (RSGT) company, a privately owned independent terminal operator.

The deal was approved by RSGT’s founding shareholders and handled through Sound Joyce Enterprises Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of PIF.

RGST also signed a second agreement for Cosco Shipping Ports Limited to buy a 20 percent stake.

The total value of the deals was $280 million, which gives RSGT a value of around $880 million. The transactions will require approval from the Saudi Arabian Ports Authority.

“As the largest terminal operator on the Red Sea and in Saudi Arabia, we are committed to serving the growing requirements of international cargo and container services throughout the global logistics chain and to fulfilling our customers’ needs and the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program for infrastructure and port development,” said RSGT’s CEO Jens O. Floe.

RSGT was founded and began operation in 2009 and will remain an independent terminal operator, focused on servicing its existing and future customers in the global logistics chain.

