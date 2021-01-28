You are here

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall
An expanded number of models and a new look for the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple’s first 5G-enabled devices, tapped pent up demand for upgrades. (AP)
Updated 28 January 2021
Reuters

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall
  • ‘In China, Apple seized the perfect opportunity to capture Huawei’s market share in the high end’
  • Huawei is now in early-stage talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate
Updated 28 January 2021
Reuters

Apple’s smartphone shipments jumped 22 percent to record levels in the fourth quarter, making it the world’s biggest seller, while those for Huawei plunged as US sanctions took effect.
An expanded number of models and a new look for the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple’s first 5G-enabled devices, tapped pent up demand for upgrades, especially in China.
Shipments hit 90.1 million phones, a record for any quarter, giving it global market share of 23.4 percent, data from research firm IDC showed.
“In China, Apple seized the perfect opportunity to capture Huawei’s market share in the high end, when the latter has essentially not enough supply even though demand for the brand is still there,” said Nicole Peng, who tracks China’s smartphone market at Canalys.
The data comes on the heels of Apple reporting record holiday quarter sales on Wednesday, with overall revenue crossing $100 billion for the first time. Revenue in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, surged 57 percent.
“We had two of the top three selling smartphones in urban China,” Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview, adding that upgraders in particular had set an all-time record in China.
As is often the case in the fourth quarter when it launches new products, Apple took the top spot from Samsung Electronics. The South Korean firm saw a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase to 73.9 million devices, giving it market share of 19.1 percent.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, unsurprisingly, suffered the most pain, with shipments tumbling a record 42.4 percent to 32.3 million.
The Chinese tech powerhouse has been battered after the previous US administration blacklisted it on national security grounds, preventing overseas companies from supplying it with key parts including semiconductors.
Huawei is now in early-stage talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, two people with direct knowledge of the matter have said, a move that could see the company eventually exit from the high-end smartphone-making business. The company has denied such a plan.
According to IDC, Huawei now ranks 5th compared with the No. 2 ranking it had only two quarters earlier. Research firms Counterpoint and Canalys, which also released data on Thursday, pegged Huawei at No. 6, marking the first time in years that it has fallen out of the top five in their rankings.
China’s Xiaomi Corp, the No. 3 seller, saw its shipments soar 32 percent while shipments for fourth-ranked Oppo climbed 10.7 percent, according to IDC.

IMF urges structural reform for Turkish economy

IMF urges structural reform for Turkish economy
Updated 28 January 2021
Arab News

IMF urges structural reform for Turkish economy

IMF urges structural reform for Turkish economy
  • Turkish economy ‘more susceptible to domestic and external risks’
Updated 28 January 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Turkish gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by about 6 percent this year, which was more optimistic than some recent analysts’ expectations.

Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said he expects real GDP growth of 2 to 3 percent for the Turkish economy.

“I expect this rate assuming Turkish Finance Minister Naci Agbal holds the higher for longer monetary policy mantra and that sees the current account closer to balance for the year,” he told Arab News.

Similarly, a recent Reuters poll that was announced on Jan. 18 predicted that Turkey’s economy will grow by 4 percent in 2021.

According to the IMF report, the pandemic left the Turkish economy “more susceptible to domestic and external risks.” It also suggests structural reforms that focus on “mitigating the risk of long-term adverse effects of the pandemic” along with “targeted measures to support the most vulnerable, encourage labor market flexibility and facilitate corporate debt relief.”

The report added: “The pandemic has inflicted a heavy human and economic toll on Turkey. The policy reaction, which focused on monetary and credit expansion, led to a strong rebound in growth after the initial shock, but at the same time exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities.”

Externally funded credit and demand stimulus, as well as declining reserves, high inflation and increasing dollarization of the economy are noted as “pre-existing vulnerabilities” by the IMF, which emphasized the steep fall in economic activities and employment in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate stands at around 14.6 percent, although some academics put the figure as high as around 36 percent.

A recent survey by Turkey’s Metropoll polling company revealed that 80 percent of respondents believe inflation is higher than the official figures.

Separately, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently warned about high grocery prices, saying that they will be forcibly reduced and banks should begin giving low interest loans.

However, economists think that such calls could be counterproductive in a market economy as it will risk distorting the rules of the game.

Cem Baslevent, a professor of economics at Istanbul Bilgi University, said the high interest rates derive from the high inflation and high borrowing costs of the banks.

“We have already seen in the past the devastating impacts of obliging the banks to give credits at low rates,” he told Arab News.

Concerning the high grocery prices, Baslevent urged more targeted structural measures to provide consumers with less expensive foodstuff through state-led initiatives like opening local markets with cheap prices.

Turkey’s annual consumer prices climbed to 15 percent, ranking the country second after Argentina among emerging markets and the highest among countries monitored by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The IMF report came a day before Turkey’s largest business groups, including the Turkish Industry and Business Association and the Union of the Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), released a joint statement urging the government to fight against inflation.

“Every economic recovery without price stability would be short of duration and narrow the investment horizons of our business people," said the declaration.

There are also signs that the Turkish business community is uneasy with the high interest rates as Turkish corporate loan rates recently climbed to over 20 percent.

In a written statement on Jan. 14, Rifat Hisarciklioglu, the head of TOBB, complained that the high interest rates of the banks have become a serious barrier for investment.

