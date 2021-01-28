Global financial markets may be overconfident, IMF warns

You are here

Markets are ‘betting that continued policy support will offset any bad economic news in the short term and provide a bridge to the future,’ an analyst said. (AFP)
  • ‘Financial stability risks have been in check so far, but we cannot take this for granted’
WASHINGTON: Investors may have become overly complacent about financial conditions, creating the risk of a sharp downturn in markets, the IMF said Wednesday.
While policymakers must keep interest rates low to ensure economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis, they also must remain vigilant about potential problems, the IMF cautioned in the latest update to its Global Financial Stability Report.
“Financial stability risks have been in check so far, but we cannot take this for granted,” said Tobias Adrian, head of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department.
With borrowing rates at record lows and new vaccines boosting hopes of a solid recovery in activity this year, prices for stocks, corporate bonds and other risky assets have risen globally, while markets have shrugged off new waves of coronavirus infections.
Adrian said the concern is that values have become “stretched,” pointing to the tech sector where “we’re detecting some frothiness.”
Technology companies have seen a huge increase in share prices, as many have benefitted from the pandemic and trends toward shopping online and working from home.
In US markets, the S&P information technology sector jumped 42 percent in 2020, while increases among major companies were stunning: Apple surged 82 percent, Amazon 76 percent, Facebook 33 percent and Google-parent Alphabet 31 percent.
Markets are “betting that continued policy support will offset any bad economic news in the short term and provide a bridge to the future,” Adrian said.
But the “disconnect between exuberant financial markets” and the lagging economic recovery “raises the specter of a possible market correction.”
The Washington-based crisis lender, which projects global growth will recover by 5.5 percent this year, has hammered home the message that governments should continue to provide as much economic support as possible.
“Reducing or withdrawing support at this stage could jeopardize the global economic recovery,” Adrian said.
However, policymakers must be watching for “unintended consequences” of stimulative policies.
“You want risk taking, but you don’t want excessive risk taking. Getting the balance right is really the goal of regulation that has to accompany monetary policy at all times,” he said in a press briefing.
While banks have sufficient capital and have maintained the flow of credit, that may change if institutions become concerned about debt levels or creditors’ abilities to repay loans, the report cautioned.
And Adrian said regulators must look not just at individual institutions, but at interconnections between banks – something that was missed in the runup to the 2008-2010 global financial crisis.

Topics: Markets IMF

  • Turkish economy ‘more susceptible to domestic and external risks’
ANKARA: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Turkish gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by about 6 percent this year, which was more optimistic than some recent analysts’ expectations.

Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said he expects real GDP growth of 2 to 3 percent for the Turkish economy.

“I expect this rate assuming Turkish Finance Minister Naci Agbal holds the higher for longer monetary policy mantra and that sees the current account closer to balance for the year,” he told Arab News.

Similarly, a recent Reuters poll that was announced on Jan. 18 predicted that Turkey’s economy will grow by 4 percent in 2021.

According to the IMF report, the pandemic left the Turkish economy “more susceptible to domestic and external risks.” It also suggests structural reforms that focus on “mitigating the risk of long-term adverse effects of the pandemic” along with “targeted measures to support the most vulnerable, encourage labor market flexibility and facilitate corporate debt relief.”

The report added: “The pandemic has inflicted a heavy human and economic toll on Turkey. The policy reaction, which focused on monetary and credit expansion, led to a strong rebound in growth after the initial shock, but at the same time exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities.”

Externally funded credit and demand stimulus, as well as declining reserves, high inflation and increasing dollarization of the economy are noted as “pre-existing vulnerabilities” by the IMF, which emphasized the steep fall in economic activities and employment in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate stands at around 14.6 percent, although some academics put the figure as high as around 36 percent.

A recent survey by Turkey’s Metropoll polling company revealed that 80 percent of respondents believe inflation is higher than the official figures.

Separately, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently warned about high grocery prices, saying that they will be forcibly reduced and banks should begin giving low interest loans.

However, economists think that such calls could be counterproductive in a market economy as it will risk distorting the rules of the game.

Cem Baslevent, a professor of economics at Istanbul Bilgi University, said the high interest rates derive from the high inflation and high borrowing costs of the banks.

“We have already seen in the past the devastating impacts of obliging the banks to give credits at low rates,” he told Arab News.

Concerning the high grocery prices, Baslevent urged more targeted structural measures to provide consumers with less expensive foodstuff through state-led initiatives like opening local markets with cheap prices.

Turkey’s annual consumer prices climbed to 15 percent, ranking the country second after Argentina among emerging markets and the highest among countries monitored by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The IMF report came a day before Turkey’s largest business groups, including the Turkish Industry and Business Association and the Union of the Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), released a joint statement urging the government to fight against inflation.

“Every economic recovery without price stability would be short of duration and narrow the investment horizons of our business people," said the declaration.

There are also signs that the Turkish business community is uneasy with the high interest rates as Turkish corporate loan rates recently climbed to over 20 percent.

In a written statement on Jan. 14, Rifat Hisarciklioglu, the head of TOBB, complained that the high interest rates of the banks have become a serious barrier for investment.

Topics: IMF Turkey

