You are here

  • Home
  • SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
FII 2021
FII 2021

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
SAMI is aiming at localizing over 50 percent of government military purchases by 2030. (Saudi Royal Palace/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m9yeu

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is planning to invest up to $1.8 billion (SR7 billion) during the coming period, in strategic partnerships, projects, and certain acquisitions, CEO Walid Abukhaled told Asharq News in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FFI) summit.

SAMI is also aiming at localizing over 50 percent of government military purchases by 2030, in line with the government’s goal for the Kingdom to be self-sufficient.

Achieving the 50 percent target by 2030 is challenging, especially as the company started with around 3 percent of government purchases when SAMI was set up in 2017, but the CEO is confident he can achieve it. “I’m shooting for a minimum of 60 percent, maybe more,” he told Arab News in an interview earlier this month.

His ambitious goal received a significant boost recently when SAMI acquired the Advanced Electronics Co. (AEC), buying out the 50 percent stake held by British defense giant BAE Systems.

SAMI is aiming to be ranked among the top 25 defense companies in the world by 2030, and the acquisition of AEC has given it a big push in that direction, taking many years off the timescale toward that goal.

SAMI does not enter into partnerships and projects only for profit, and the main goal is to share knowledge and transfer technology, said Abukhaled, adding that the company has a budget for research and investment in Saudi Arabia.

Abukhaled told Asharq the company already has partnerships with many international companies around the world, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and French company Thales.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s third-biggest defense spender and until recently it imported virtually all of its military equipment from abroad.

Topics: FII 2021 FII Future Investment Initiative Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Military Industries SAMI

Related

Exclusive INTERVIEW: Head of SAMI explains how he wants to build Saudi Arabia’s defenses through homegrown industry
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Head of SAMI explains how he wants to build Saudi Arabia’s defenses through homegrown industry
SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
PIF unit makes Saudi Arabia’s largest ever private military industry deal

LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

A Saudi man walks past a logo of the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the opening ceremony of the fourth annual conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
A Saudi man walks past a logo of the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the opening ceremony of the fourth annual conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 3 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

A Saudi man walks past a logo of the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the opening ceremony of the fourth annual conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to speak
Updated 3 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON/RIYADH: The fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) opened in Riyadh on Wednesday with panels addressing how to rethink the future of the global economy around the theme “The Neo-Renaissance” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Speakers discussed how investment can inspire an economic rethink and how it could support the energy sector to power a post-COVID-19 crisis recovery. They also discussed ways to re-imagine a new era of global sports and entertainment.

The second day of the forum starts on Thursday, with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to speak.

Follow the event live below (All times GMT):

12:30 - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will make the opening address on day two of the event. Stay tuned.

-----

-----

12:15 - Saudi Arabia will be doing more than many Western countries to tackle climate change by the end of the decade, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman (pictured below), the Kingdom’s energy minister, told a panel of energy leaders on day one. READ MORE HERE.

And to back that claim up, Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser said the firm had been taking advantage of accelerated technology to build its reliability in the market as well as decreasing carbon emissions. READ MORE HERE.

12:00 - It was an intense day of discussions on Wednesday as the FII kicked off virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If you want to catch up on what happened on day one, click here.

 

Topics: FII 2021 business economy Saudi Arabia Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Related

FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era
Business & Economy
FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era
Live The Future Investment Initiative (FII), an international platform for debate between global leaders, investors and innovators, kicks off in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. (AFP)
Business & Economy
AS IT HAPPENED: Future Investment Initiative - Day One

Latest updates

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
A Saudi man walks past a logo of the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the opening ceremony of the fourth annual conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
WHO warns ‘too early to ease up’ from COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe
WHO warns ‘too early to ease up’ from COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe
UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.