Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed invests $500k in fitness app

The GetMuv app gives Saudi men and women the opportunity to flexible health and wellness memberships to gyms throughout the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 30 January 2021
  • The investment is the second injection of cash in GetMuv, following on from a $1.5 million investment in 2019
RIYADH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, has announced a $500,000 bridge investment in GetMuv, the Jeddah-based app dedicated to fitness clubs and health centers.

The investment was through the company’s venture capital arm, Wa’ed Ventures, and is the second injection of cash in GetMuv, following on from a $1.5 million investment in 2019.

The app, which gives Saudi men and women the opportunity to have flexible health and wellness memberships at gyms throughout the Kingdom, plans to use the new funding to expand into the Kingdom’s corporate health and wellness sector.

Wassim Basrawi, Wa’ed managing director, said: “This latest funding reflects our confidence in GetMuv’s business model and clear value to the Kingdom’s future. As an innovative, digital solution that is helping boost fitness levels nationwide, GetMuv is another example of ingenuity that is ‘Made in Saudi Arabia’.”

Ibrahim Yousef, GetMuv CEO and co-founder, said: “Since our start-up was created at the end of 2017, GetMuv has developed a loyal customer base of 130,000 registered sport and fitness enthusiasts who gain flexible, affordable and on-demand access to over 100 top gyms, including Body Masters, KORE, Arena, NuYu and other sports clubs across Saudi Arabia.”

The GetMuv deal comes soon after the announcement of Wa’ed’s $500,000 investment in Ynmo, the first Arabic-English software platform for teachers of students with disabilities. The funding, through Wa’ed Ventures, will help the Makkah-based startup invest in its software, hire more staff and expand its services.

Earlier this year, Wa’ed reported that it had tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom last year.

The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), up from four in 2019, with the value surging to SR31 million ($8.27 million), up from SR10 million in 2019.

In terms of venture capital funding, Wa’ed deployed SR43 million to SMEs, up 34 percent year-on-year.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021,” Basrawi said.

  • The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year
LONDON: A “#bitcoin” tag on Elon Musk’s Twitter profile page led to a 14 percent jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, the latest in a series of market moves triggered by comments on his social media account.
The Twitter handle of the world’s richest person has joined the growing list of things to watch for those trading stocks for personal or professional purposes, and comes amid the rising prominence of the’WallStreetBets’ Reddit chat room that drove skyrocketing gains for GameStop shares.
That forum grabbed Musk’s attention too when he tweeted “Gamestonk!!” on Tuesday, along with a link to the Reddit stock trading discussion group behind the year-to-date 2,500 percent-plus rally in the video game retailer.
“Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media. His supporters in the Reddit forum affectionately refer to him as “Papa Musk.”
Justifiably, his tweets led to surges in other stocks too.
Shares of fast-growing Polish game developer CD Projekt soared 16 percent on Thursday after Musk tweeted: “The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw.....” Cyberpunk is the company’s flagship game.
Similarly, online retailing platform Etsy’s stock jumped 9 percent on Tuesday right after Musk tweeted: “I kinda love Etsy.” He said he bought a “hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm” for his dog.
Shares of his own firm Tesla dipped 1.2 this week after a rally of nearly 700 percent over the last year.
Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin, meanwhile, riding on Musk’s tag, was up 10.2 percent to $36,901 by 1505 GMT on Friday.
The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year, as bigger US investors and corporations sought exposure to it, and touched an all-time high of $42,000 last month.
In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.
“That would be a very big deal,” said Christopher Bendiksen of digital asset manager CoinShares on Friday.
Traders also cited positive comments on bitcoin by hedge fund manager Ray Dalio as supporting sentiment.
The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote on Thursday that the cryptocurrency was “one hell of an invention,” adding that he viewed it as a “gold-like alternative asset.”
Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, as much as 5 percent and 8 percent respectively.

