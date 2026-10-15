RIYADH: Non-oil trade between Dubai and China reached 2.1 trillion Emirati dirhams ($571.8 billion) from 2016 to 2025, according to the chairman of the emirate's commerce body.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency at the Dubai Business Forum – China in Shenzhen, Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansoori said bilateral non-oil trade grew 23 percent in 2025.

Dubai’s exports to the Asian country increased 25 percent, while imports rose 22.6 percent.

Chinese businesses are also expanding their presence in the emirate, and by the end of September, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce had 6,650 active companies from the country, with trade and services accounting for the largest share.

“More than 3,830 Chinese companies operate in these two sectors, equivalent to about 58 percent of the chamber’s total Chinese member companies,” Al-Mansoori, chair of Dubai Chambers, said.

Investment flows

Chinese investment in Dubai reached 3.4 billion dirhams in 2025, up 179 percent from the previous year.

The number of foreign direct investment projects from the country also increased to 91 in 2025, from 11 in 2021.

Automotive manufacturing, telecommunications, and metals, as well as automotive components and industrial equipment attracted the largest shares of Chinese investment by capital value, Al-Mansoori said.

Dubai companies also invested significantly in China, putting about $9.8 billion into the country between 2004 and 2025, according to fDi Intelligence figures cited by Al-Mansoori.

At the same forum, Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corp., identified opportunities for Chinese investors in manufacturing, technology, and logistics, as well as hospitality, finance and family offices, WAM reported.

Badri said the total number of foreign direct investment projects in Dubai had tripled over four years, with mergers and acquisitions accounting for about one-third of inward FDI.

Government transport spending increased 20 percent in 2025, with a further 30 percent rise expected in 2026, he said, citing continued investment in roads, the metro and the new airport.

Wider trade ties

Separate figures released by the Dubai Multi Commodities Center in September showed that its Chinese business community grew 9.4 percent over the previous 12 months to more than 1,000 companies.

More than 60 percent operated in energy, engineering and machinery, and technology and telecommunications, the center said.

At the national level, UAE-China non-oil trade reached $111.5 billion in 2025, up 24.5 percent, according to the same DMCC release.