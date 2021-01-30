You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis look for short, last minute breaks, with Qatar seeing renewed interest

Saudis look for short, last minute breaks, with Qatar seeing renewed interest

Saudis look for short, last minute breaks, with Qatar seeing renewed interest
Sojern shows that there has been a dramatic 70.5 percent surge in interest in Qatar since its restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zrmkz

Updated 30 January 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudis look for short, last minute breaks, with Qatar seeing renewed interest

Saudis look for short, last minute breaks, with Qatar seeing renewed interest
  • Sojern’s figures showed that 35.8 percent of Saudi online holidaymakers are looking to book short local trips of up to one night
Updated 30 January 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Data from the travel-sector digital marketing platform Sojern shows that there has been a dramatic 70.5 percent surge in interest in Qatar since its restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia and the reopening of land and air borders between the two GCC neighbors.

“This potentially highlights interest in the new opportunities to travel across the borders presented by relations being restored… A positive increase in search volume to Qatar in the last 14 days from Saudi Arabia can be observed as compared to the searches in the last 28 days,” Sojern said in a blog analyzing the first two weeks of 2021.

While the reopening of Saudi borders has been delayed until May, according to an announcement on Friday, the Kingdom’s travellers are still keen to enjoy domestic breaks away.

Sojern’s figures showed that 35.8 percent of Saudi online holidaymakers are looking to book short local trips of up to one night, with 25.35 percent looking for stays away of up to three days. The research showed that 41.45 percent of Saudis searching online are booking trips with only two to seven days’ notice before travelling, with 16.9 percent booking with only one day’s notice.

Meanwhile, the Global Holiday Intent survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions — organizer of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai, found that 46 percent of Middle Eastern “luxury travellers” said they intend to travel internationally once travel restrictions are lifted. The survey defines luxury travellers as those who tend to fly business or first-class and stay in five-star accommodation.

Fifty-two percent of respondents to the survey said they were planning to take a domestic holiday or staycation during 2021, and 25 percent were planning to make a business trip, either domestically or internationally. Only 4 percent of respondents said they had no plans to travel this year.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director Middle East for Arabian Travel Market, which will take place in Dubai from May 16 to 19, said in a press statement: “Luxury travellers from the Middle East are more likely to travel with their children, compared with those from other regions (40 percent versus 36 percent). And when you add that fact to their planned frequency of travel, it makes the Middle East’s outbound luxury-travel sector one of the most sought after globally.”

According to the survey, Middle East luxury travellers prioritize natural beauty (34 percent), beach holidays (34 percent), a pleasant climate (29 percent), and connectivity (28 percent) when selecting a holiday destination. Their main concerns when traveling are health risks (43 percent) and safety (35 percent). One in three respondents also said that price was very important.

“With vaccines being rolled out across the world, travel professionals operating in the luxury segment will welcome the insight this survey has provided,” Curtis said. 

While Saudi holidaymakers are becoming more active, the latest Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Review Q4 2020, released last week by real estate consultancy company Knight Frank Middle East, showed that the hospitality sector is still suffering as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Average daily rates (ADRs) in Riyadh softened by 8.9 percent in the year to December 2020, while occupancy decreased by 11.1 percentage points. As a result, revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased by 25.8 percent.

In Jeddah, ADRs fell year-on-year by 34.7 percent, while occupancy decreased by 20.1 percentage points. RevPAR levels fell by 57.6 percent over the same period.

However, the report was cautiously optimistic, saying that “the market’s resilience primarily stemmed from domestic leisure demand, as Saudi nationals looked to travel domestically rather than internationally.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

Related

Egypt says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations
Middle-East
Egypt says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors
Updated 30 January 2021

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors
  • The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year
Updated 30 January 2021

LONDON: A “#bitcoin” tag on Elon Musk’s Twitter profile page led to a 14 percent jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, the latest in a series of market moves triggered by comments on his social media account.
The Twitter handle of the world’s richest person has joined the growing list of things to watch for those trading stocks for personal or professional purposes, and comes amid the rising prominence of the’WallStreetBets’ Reddit chat room that drove skyrocketing gains for GameStop shares.
That forum grabbed Musk’s attention too when he tweeted “Gamestonk!!” on Tuesday, along with a link to the Reddit stock trading discussion group behind the year-to-date 2,500 percent-plus rally in the video game retailer.
“Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media. His supporters in the Reddit forum affectionately refer to him as “Papa Musk.”
Justifiably, his tweets led to surges in other stocks too.
Shares of fast-growing Polish game developer CD Projekt soared 16 percent on Thursday after Musk tweeted: “The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw.....” Cyberpunk is the company’s flagship game.
Similarly, online retailing platform Etsy’s stock jumped 9 percent on Tuesday right after Musk tweeted: “I kinda love Etsy.” He said he bought a “hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm” for his dog.
Shares of his own firm Tesla dipped 1.2 this week after a rally of nearly 700 percent over the last year.
Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin, meanwhile, riding on Musk’s tag, was up 10.2 percent to $36,901 by 1505 GMT on Friday.
The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year, as bigger US investors and corporations sought exposure to it, and touched an all-time high of $42,000 last month.
In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.
“That would be a very big deal,” said Christopher Bendiksen of digital asset manager CoinShares on Friday.
Traders also cited positive comments on bitcoin by hedge fund manager Ray Dalio as supporting sentiment.
The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote on Thursday that the cryptocurrency was “one hell of an invention,” adding that he viewed it as a “gold-like alternative asset.”
Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, as much as 5 percent and 8 percent respectively.

Related

Iran, pressured by power blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin
Middle-East
Iran, pressured by power blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin
Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months
Business & Economy
Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months

Latest updates

Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX
Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX
COVID-19: Life won’t return to normal for at least 2 years, expert warns
COVID-19: Life won’t return to normal for at least 2 years, expert warns
WHO urges UK to pause COVID-19 vaccine campaign
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris (L) appealed to the UK to pause its vaccine campaign, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) said all adults in UK should be offered a first vaccine dose by autumn, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) said governments had a responsibility to protect their people. (Reuters/File Photos)
Egypt has ‘passed peak’ of second coronavirus wave
Egypt has ‘passed peak’ of second coronavirus wave
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.