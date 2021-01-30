You are here

New archeological finds made in Egypt

The archaeological team said the most important finds were two mummies that preserved the remains of scrolls and parts of the cartonnage layer. (Shutterstock/File Photo/Illustrative purposes only)
The archaeological team said the most important finds were two mummies that preserved the remains of scrolls and parts of the cartonnage layer. (Shutterstock/File Photo/Illustrative purposes only)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

New archeological finds made in Egypt

The archaeological team said the most important finds were two mummies that preserved the remains of scrolls and parts of the cartonnage layer. (Shutterstock/File Photo/Illustrative purposes only)
  Team said most important finds were two mummies that preserved remains of scrolls and parts of cartonnage layer
Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian-Dominican mission of the Santo Domingo University, headed by Kathleen Martinez and which has been working at the Tabosiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria, has uncovered 16 stone-carved burials.

The mission has revealed several mummies in a poor state of preservation but that nonetheless highlight the characteristics of mummification in Greco-Roman antiquity.

Amulets of gold foil in the form of tongues were placed in the mouths of the mummies as part of a special ritual to ensure the ability of the dead to speak in the other world.

Martinez said the most important finds were two mummies that preserved the remains of scrolls and parts of the cartonnage layer.

The first has remnants of gilding that depict Osiris, god of the other world, while the other wears the Atef crown, decorated with horns and a cobra on the forehead. On the chest is a wide necklace bearing a falcon head, symbol of the deity Horus.

Khaled Abu Al-Hamd, director-general of Alexandria Antiquities, said that during this season, the mission has come across several archaeological finds, the most important of which is a funeral mask for a woman, eight golden flakes, and eight marble masks dating back to classical antiquity.

The items found by the mission in the last 10 years have changed popular perception of the Temple of Tabosiris Magna, where coins bearing the name and image of Queen Cleopatra VII were found.

The foundation panels of the temple suggested it was built by King Ptolemy IV.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Cairo Egyptian archaeology

Egypt steps up efforts to maintain Suez Canal’s transport advantage

Egypt steps up efforts to maintain Suez Canal’s transport advantage
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt steps up efforts to maintain Suez Canal's transport advantage

Egypt steps up efforts to maintain Suez Canal’s transport advantage
  "So far, no project has appeared to compete with the Suez Canal," Rabie said
  "In the far future, the Ashkelon road and railway project will appear; it will take five years to construct," he said
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The head of the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, has said that new incentives, projects and services are being provided to ensure the canal remains superior to its alternatives.
“So far, no project has appeared to compete with the Suez Canal,” Rabie said. “In the far future, the Ashkelon road and railway project will appear; it will take five years to construct,” he said.
Israel is working to establish the Ashkelon project, which is 254 km long, from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, and which will provide a parallel route to the Egyptian Suez Canal through a network of pipelines that will transport oil and gas not only to the region but to many areas in Europe and Asia.
“Egypt is considering alternatives to this project, which will affect the oil ships passing through the Suez Canal by about 16 percent.”
He stressed that any project in maritime transport parallel to the Suez Canal would affect it.
“Egypt has entered into a partnership with China in maritime transport on the Silk Road, which consists of three land, air and sea lines. The ships passing on the Silk Road will pass through the Suez Canal.”
Rabie said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was in constant touch with him to keep up-to-date about developments regarding the Suez Canal due to its importance.
Speaking about the Egyptian fishing fleet, Rabie said that Egypt had not previously owned a fishing fleet. However, President El-Sisi had ordered the procurement of 100 fishing boats to be used in the employment of young people and to support the fishing fleet.
He said that the fishing boats carried equipment including a water desalination plant, an ice-production machine and an ultrasonic device to locate fish.
The cost of a ship was about 18 million Egyptian pounds ($1.15 million) and the fleet would cost 1.8 billion Egyptian pounds, Rabie said. The first phase of the project had ended and 34 ships had been built, while work was underway for the second phase, he said.
The Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) has praised the Suez Canal Authority as its revenue has increased by 8 percent, despite the pandemic causing the global trade to decrease by 16 percent.
The organization attributed the increase in the Suez revenue to the canal’s incentive measures and management.

Topics: Egypt suez canal

