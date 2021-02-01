You are here

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
(Argaam)
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

- Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s (SABIC) net profit after Zakat and tax declined to SR 40 million ($10.66 million) for fiscal year 2020.

- Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) reported net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 92 million for FY2020, plunging 85 percent year-on-year (YoY).

- United Wire Factories Co. (Aslak) reported an estimated net profit after Zakat and Tax of SR 62.1 million for FY2020, an increase of 181 percent YoY.

- Yanbu Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended 5 percent capital cut to SR 1 billion from SR 1.575 billion through writing off shares, as the company had excess capital.

- Alkhabeer REIT Fund will pay a 1.25 percent cash dividend for the period from Oct. 1 until Dec. 31, 2020, at SR 0.125 per unit, amounting to SR 12.87 million.

- Jarir Marketing Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 1.002 billion for the fiscal year 2020, a rise of 2 percent YoY.

- Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. filed a liability lawsuit with the Commercial Court against ex-board member and CEO Hassan Asiree on Jan. 28, 2021.

- Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. launched the book-building process for its initial public offering (IPO).

- Bawan Company’s 85.5 percent-owned subsidiary, United Transformers Electric Co. Ltd. (Utec Saudi), signed a contract with Algeria-based Industry Technology Electric Co. to sell its entire 49 percent equity stake in Utec Algeria for $8 million (SR 30 million).

- Brent crude on Monday gained 24 cents to reach $55.28 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 13 cents to reach $52.33/bbl.

Saudi Paper files lawsuit against ex-CEO on violations of $10.9m

Saudi Paper files lawsuit against ex-CEO on violations of $10.9m
Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Paper files lawsuit against ex-CEO on violations of $10.9m

Saudi Paper files lawsuit against ex-CEO on violations of $10.9m
  • The company took this legal action due to financial and administrative violations committed by the former chief
Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. filed a liability lawsuit with the Commercial Court against ex-board member and CEO Hassan Asiree on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, the company said in a filing to Tadawul.

The company took this legal action due to financial and administrative violations committed by Asiree, with an estimated value of SAR 40.95 million ($10.9 million), which includes the following:

1) Selling the company's factory in Morocco without receiving the sale amount, recovering it, or disclosing the relevant developments.

2) Participating in the responsibility for canceling the debt of SR 17.3 million, which is part of the value of selling the company's land, in addition to not disclosing it in the financial statements.

3) Giving large credit facilities to a small client and receiving illegal bonds.

4) Other financial and administrative violations.

This legal action is expected to have a positive impact in case of refunding the amount of claim, the statement added.

The paper manufacturer noted that it obtained the legal advice, which confirmed its right to claim these amounts from Asiree, adding that it does not expect to have any responsibility due to its filing of the lawsuit.

The Tadawul-listed firm contacted the defendant and requested reconciliation in this regard, but he did not respond, according to the statement.

