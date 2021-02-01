You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants

Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants

Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants
Short Url

https://arab.news/ztb3x

Updated 21 sec ago
Argaam

Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants

Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants
Updated 21 sec ago
Argaam

Oil prices edged higher on Monday as countries continued to expand vaccination programs against coronavirus, and despite new cases and rise of new variants of the infection.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading up 0.6 percent at 55.39 per barrel, at 7 a.m. Riyadh time.

WTI crude rose 0.4 percent to $52.41 a barrel.

“(Oil) demand will recover across the board, led by Asia-Pacific and North America,” Reuters reported, citing a research note by Fitch Solutions.

Topics: Oil

Related

Aramco, STC & Huawei to study 5G uses in oil & gas
Corporate News
Aramco, STC & Huawei to study 5G uses in oil & gas
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices resilient amid coronavirus worries
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices resilient amid coronavirus worries

Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug

Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
Updated 3 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug

Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
  • Gold followed silver higher to $1,862 an ounce, but has repeatedly stalled at resistance around $1,875
  • Oil also tracked the gains in other commodities, with US crude rising 21 cents to $52.42 a barrel
Updated 3 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian shares rallied on Monday and US stock futures recouped early losses as newly empowered retail investors turned their attention to precious metals, promising a respite to some hard-hit hedge funds.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.4 percent after four straight sessions of losses.
Japan’s Nikkei added 1.2 percent, after shedding almost 2 percent on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5 percent as the country’s central bank injected more cash into money markets.
Futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.3 percent, having been down as much as 1 percent in early action, while NASDAQ futures firmed 0.1 percent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.6 percent and FTSE futures 0.2%.
Dealers noted a shift in the headline-grabbing battle between retail investors and Wall Street that led hedge funds last week to trade the most stock in a decade amid wild swings in GameStop Corp.
Talk now was that silver was the new target for the retail crowd, as the metal jumped 6 percent to a six-month high, possibly limiting the need for distressed selling by stock funds.
Analysts cautioned this entertaining episode was really a sideshow compared with signs of a loss of economic momentum in the United States and Europe as coronavirus lockdowns bite.
Indeed, two surveys from China showed factory activity slowed in January as restrictions took a toll in some regions.
Neither was the news on vaccine rollouts positive, especially given doubts about whether they will work on new COVID strains.
“It is these considerations, not what is happening to a video game retailer day to day, that has weighed on risk assets,” said John Briggs, global head of strategy at NatWest Markets. “So much of the market’s valuations, risk in particular, is premised on the fact we can see a light at the end of the COVID tunnel.”
Doubts have also emerged about the future of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package, with 10 Republican senators urging a $600 billion plan.
The jitters in stocks caused only a brief ripple in bonds, with Treasury yields actually rising late last week, perhaps a refection of the tidal wave of borrowing underway.
A record $1.11 trillion of gross Treasury issuance is slated for this quarter, up from $685 billion the same time last year.
On Monday, US 10-year yields had nudged up to 1.08% and nearer the recent 10-month top of 1.187 percent.
Higher yields combined with the more cautious market mood have seen the safe-haven dollar steady above its recent lows. The dollar index stood at 90.535, having bounced from a trough of 89.206 hit early in January.
The euro idled at $1.2129, well off its recent peak at $1.2349, while the dollar held firm at 104.70 yen.
Gold followed silver higher to $1,862 an ounce, but has repeatedly stalled at resistance around $1,875.
Oil also tracked the gains in other commodities, with US crude rising 21 cents to $52.42 a barrel. Brent crude futures gained 33 cents to $55.37.

Topics: Asian market Global market stock exchange

Related

Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector
Business & Economy
Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector
Update Aramco could sell more shares to benefit PIF, Saudi crown prince tells FII
Business & Economy
Aramco could sell more shares to benefit PIF, Saudi crown prince tells FII

Latest updates

Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants
Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants
Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
Microsoft seeks to fill void if Google exits Australia
Microsoft seeks to fill void if Google exits Australia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.