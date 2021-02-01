You are here

India doubles healthcare spending, opens up insurance to more FDI to get growth back

Millions of people lost their jobs when the government ordered a lockdown last year to combat the coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • India, which has the world's second highest coronavirus caseload after the United States, currently spends about 1 percent of GDP on health
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India proposed doubling healthcare spending in an annual budget unveiled on Monday and lifted caps on foreigners investing in its vast insurance market to help revive an economy that suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the pandemic.
Delivering her budget statement to parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 percent of gross domestic product for 2021/22, higher than the 5.5 percent forecast by a recent Reuters poll of economists. The current year was expected to end with a deficit of 9.5 percent, she said, well up from the 7 percent expected earlier.
India, which has the world's second highest coronavirus caseload after the United States, currently spends about 1 percent of GDP on health, among the lowest for any major economy.
Sitharaman proposed increasing healthcare spending to 2.2 trillion Indian rupees ($30.20 billion) to help improve public health systems as well as the huge vaccination drive to immunise 1.3 billion people.
"The investment on health infrastructure in this budget has increased substantially," she said as lawmakers thumped their desks in approval.
Millions of people lost their jobs when the government ordered a lockdown last year to combat the coronavirus. The government estimates the economy will contract 7.7 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March but then recover to show 11 percent growth in 2021/2022. That would make it the world's fastest growing major economy ahead of China's projected 8.1 percent growth, but the government said it would take the economy two years to reach pre-pandemic levels.
"The indications are that the government is going to do more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities in Mumbai.
"This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth. Also, we are seeing a lot of measures on conditions of doing business which was required. The intent for reforms is also strong."
Sitharaman said the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap for the insurance sector would be increased to 74 percent from the current 49 percent.
She also allocated 200 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) to recapitalise state-run banks that are saddled with bad loans and have been a drag on growth.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose sharply to 6.03 percent from the day's low of 5.93 percent on the fiscal projections.
To bridge some of the deficit, the government plans to raise 1.75 trillion Indian rupees from selling its stake in the state run companies and banks including IDBI bank, an insurance company and oil companies.
The pandemic ruined the divestment plans for the current fiscal with only 180 billion rupees raised so far from the sales.

Topics: India

SABIC to adopt Netherlands operating plan in Saudi Arabia’s large plants if successful

SABIC to adopt Netherlands operating plan in Saudi Arabia’s large plants if successful
Argaam

SABIC to adopt Netherlands operating plan in Saudi Arabia’s large plants if successful

  • SABIC and Plastic Energy Ltd. announced plans to commence construction on the first commercial unit to produce its flagship certified circular polymers
Argaam

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s (SABIC) plan to build a plant to produce plastic circular polymers in the Netherlands will be a pilot project to create environmentally friendly products, Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SABIC, told Argaam.

“If the plant’s operational plan in the Netherlands is successful, the experiment will be extended to the large plants in the Kingdom,” he said during the company’s press conference today, Jan. 31, 2021, commenting on its Q4 2020 financial results.

SABIC and Plastic Energy Ltd. announced plans to commence construction on the first commercial unit to produce its flagship certified circular polymers. The unit, which will be located in the Netherlands, is expected to become operational in the second half of 2022, according to data compiled by Argaam.

The CEO expected the company’s Q1 2021 performance to align with the Q4 2020 achievement, after the rise in product prices, indicating prices did not reach 2019 levels and are still down by 15 percent.

He predicted that SABIC’s performance will be positive but remains cautious due to the continuing repercussions of the coronavirus and in the event of continued travel restrictions, as well as developments in key markets in Europe, the United States and China that could lead to weak demand in the chemicals sector.

Al-Benyan also noted that the long-term strategic cooperation between Saudi Aramco and SABIC will enhance the growth of future opportunities in the Kingdom and key markets in the United States and China, strengthen joint venture management and look at a unified model of joint services to improve integration and leverage the capabilities of the two companies in different areas.

According to data available in Argaam, SABIC reported a profit of SR 2.22 billion ($591.5 million) in Q4 2020, compared to a loss of SAR 890 million for the same period in 2019.

Topics: SABIC Netherlands Saudi Arabia

