OPEC+ committed to achieve 99% of agreed oil cuts

OPEC+ will hold a ministerial meeting in early March to decide on its next steps. (Argaam)
  • The OPEC+ aimed to cut 7.2 million barrels a day of crude from the market in January, about 7 percent of global supplies
OPEC and its partners expect that the agreed oil-supply curbs will reach 99 percent in January, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed delegate.

The implementation among the OPEC members was at 103 percent, while it reached 93 percent for non-OPEC partners, including Russia and Kazakhstan, last month.

The compliance data is preliminary and will be reviewed tomorrow, Feb. 2, 2021, by the group's joint technical committee.

The OPEC+ aimed to cut 7.2 million barrels a day of crude from the market in January, about 7 percent of global supplies. They agreed to increase production by 500,000 barrels from December as part of a plan to ease production cuts.

OPEC+ will hold a ministerial meeting in early March to decide on its next steps.

  • India, which has the world's second highest coronavirus caseload after the United States, currently spends about 1 percent of GDP on health
NEW DELHI: India proposed doubling healthcare spending in an annual budget unveiled on Monday and lifted caps on foreigners investing in its vast insurance market to help revive an economy that suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the pandemic.
Delivering her budget statement to parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 percent of gross domestic product for 2021/22, higher than the 5.5 percent forecast by a recent Reuters poll of economists. The current year was expected to end with a deficit of 9.5 percent, she said, well up from the 7 percent expected earlier.
India, which has the world's second highest coronavirus caseload after the United States, currently spends about 1 percent of GDP on health, among the lowest for any major economy.
Sitharaman proposed increasing healthcare spending to 2.2 trillion Indian rupees ($30.20 billion) to help improve public health systems as well as the huge vaccination drive to immunise 1.3 billion people.
"The investment on health infrastructure in this budget has increased substantially," she said as lawmakers thumped their desks in approval.
Millions of people lost their jobs when the government ordered a lockdown last year to combat the coronavirus. The government estimates the economy will contract 7.7 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March but then recover to show 11 percent growth in 2021/2022. That would make it the world's fastest growing major economy ahead of China's projected 8.1 percent growth, but the government said it would take the economy two years to reach pre-pandemic levels.
"The indications are that the government is going to do more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities in Mumbai.
"This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth. Also, we are seeing a lot of measures on conditions of doing business which was required. The intent for reforms is also strong."
Sitharaman said the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap for the insurance sector would be increased to 74 percent from the current 49 percent.
She also allocated 200 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) to recapitalise state-run banks that are saddled with bad loans and have been a drag on growth.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose sharply to 6.03 percent from the day's low of 5.93 percent on the fiscal projections.
To bridge some of the deficit, the government plans to raise 1.75 trillion Indian rupees from selling its stake in the state run companies and banks including IDBI bank, an insurance company and oil companies.
The pandemic ruined the divestment plans for the current fiscal with only 180 billion rupees raised so far from the sales.

