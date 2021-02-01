Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down

El-Sisi warns Arab intelligence officials over ‘foreign intervention’

CAIRO: Arab states should work together, reject division and overcome any differences to put the interests of their countries above all, the Egyptian president said on Monday.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made the remarks during the inaugural session of the Arab Intelligence Forum, which marked the opening of its headquarters in Cairo.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said El-Sisi spoke about making the forum a strong and supportive mechanism for close intelligence cooperation between brotherly Arab countries.

The forum would also work to develop an integrated system to combat terrorism, Radi added.

The forum discusses the growing foreign intervention in Arab regional affairs, as well as threats to the unity and integrity of Arab territories.

Chiefs of intelligence taking part in the virtual session o on Monday stressing the importance of the forum as a platform to enhance joint action to preserve Arab national security