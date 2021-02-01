You are here

  • Home
  • Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down

Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down

Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down
The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border demarcation known as the Blue Line and that there was, “no breach of information.” (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44tn8

Updated 01 February 2021
Reuters

Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down

Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down
  • Hezbollah say they have shot down an Israeli drone inside Lebanese airspace
  • Israelis claim drone was on a mission in the area known as the Blue Line and had committed no violations
Updated 01 February 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Monday it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon.
Hezbollah said in a statement carried by Al-Manar television that it was now in control of the drone.
The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border demarcation known as the Blue Line and that there was, “no breach of information.”

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah drones

Related

Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
Middle-East
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
Update Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

El-Sisi warns Arab intelligence officials over ‘foreign intervention’

El-Sisi warns Arab intelligence officials over ‘foreign intervention’
Updated 40 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

El-Sisi warns Arab intelligence officials over ‘foreign intervention’

El-Sisi warns Arab intelligence officials over ‘foreign intervention’
  • El-Sisi made the remarks during the inaugural session of the Arab Intelligence Forum
Updated 40 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Arab states should work together, reject division and overcome any differences to put the interests of their countries above all, the Egyptian president said on Monday.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made the remarks during the inaugural session of the Arab Intelligence Forum, which marked the opening of its headquarters in Cairo.
Presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said El-Sisi spoke about making the forum a strong and supportive mechanism for close intelligence cooperation between brotherly Arab countries. 
The forum would also work to develop an integrated system to combat terrorism, Radi added. 
The forum discusses the growing foreign intervention in Arab regional affairs, as well as threats to the unity and integrity of Arab territories. 
Chiefs of intelligence taking part in the virtual session o on Monday stressing the importance of the forum as a platform to enhance joint action to preserve Arab national security

Topics: Egypt Sisi arab states intelligence

Related

Special Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
Middle-East
Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s El-Sisi meet in bid to reignite Mid-East peace talks
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s El-Sisi meet in bid to reignite Mid-East peace talks

Latest updates

El-Sisi warns Arab intelligence officials over ‘foreign intervention’
El-Sisi warns Arab intelligence officials over ‘foreign intervention’
Indonesia launches its biggest Islamic bank after year-long merger talks
Indonesia launches its biggest Islamic bank after year-long merger talks
Lebanese tweeters troll politicians’ expensive watches amid economic collapse
Lebanese tweeters troll politicians’ expensive watches amid economic collapse
UAE Hope Probe ‘already a success’ before reaching Mars
UAE Hope Probe ‘already a success’ before reaching Mars
Italian MPs praise Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s ‘fundamental’ role in region
Italian MPs praise Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s ‘fundamental’ role in region

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.