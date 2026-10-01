LONDON: Palestinian journalist Muhammad Abdel Aziz Al-Najjar was among at least eight people killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to Palestinian authorities.



Al-Najjar, an imam and presenter for Holy Qur’an Radio, was killed by an Israeli drone while preparing a report on Qur’an memorization in southern Gaza, local media reported.



Gaza’s Government Media Office said Al-Najjar was the 263rd Palestinian journalist killed by Israel since the start of the war in October 2023.



A medical source at Nasser Hospital said Al-Najjar’s body and another person with moderate injuries were taken to the hospital after the strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Al-Qarara, northwest of Khan Younis.



Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments mourned Al-Najjar, saying he had carried out his media and religious work “with sincerity and dedication.”



He also served as imam of the Ibad Al-Rahman Mosque in Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, an area under Israeli military control, according to ministry official Ikrami Al-Mudallal.



The attacks came amid continued violations of a ceasefire that began in October 2025, according to Palestinian officials.



Since the truce took effect, Gaza’s Government Media Office has recorded more than 5,100 alleged Israeli violations while the Ministry of Health said at least 1,431 Palestinians had been killed and 5,026 wounded.