HELSINKI: Finnish police said on Thursday they have launched a preliminary investigation into a series of suspected intrusions at the homes of members of parliament.

Helsinki police said in a statement they were working closely with the National Bureau of Investigation and that the inquiry was at an early stage.

Finland’s Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho said reports of the suspected intrusions were made to his office last week, but it was not immediately clear how long the incidents had gone on for.

Nothing was stolen or broken, but signs of intrusion were left in the homes, Halla-aho told a press conference.

“I cannot comment precisely on the number of suspected cases known to us, but in any event the number is significant,” he said.