You are here

  • Home
  • UAE imports $2.9bn in non-oil goods from Egypt in 2020

UAE imports $2.9bn in non-oil goods from Egypt in 2020

UAE imports $2.9bn in non-oil goods from Egypt in 2020
A view of the downtown Dubai skyline, with Burj Khalifa. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yr4hv

Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

UAE imports $2.9bn in non-oil goods from Egypt in 2020

UAE imports $2.9bn in non-oil goods from Egypt in 2020
  • The country imported Egyptian products to the value of $2.9 billion, says a report
Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The UAE was the largest importer of non-oil goods from Egypt in 2020, according to the latest official government figures.

The country imported Egyptian products to the value of $2.9 billion, said a report by Egypt’s Information and Decision Support Center.

The figure made the UAE Egypt’s biggest importer of non-oil goods, followed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the US, and Italy, together accounting for approximately 35 percent of Egyptian exports last year.

The total volume of Egypt’s trade with the UAE – including non-oil exports and imports – was around $4.1 billion in 2020.

The report also revealed that China was the largest exporter of non-oil goods to Egypt, followed by the US, Germany, Italy, and Turkey, last year accounting for 41 percent of all Egyptian imports.

The volume of Egypt’s non-oil imports from China decreased in 2020 to $11.6 billion, compared to about $12.4 billion in 2019.

Topics: UAE non-oil Egypt

Related

11 UAE banks fined $12.46m for anti-money laundering shortcomings
Business & Economy
11 UAE banks fined $12.46m for anti-money laundering shortcomings
Dubai launches new court to rule on commercial disputes in space
Business & Economy
Dubai launches new court to rule on commercial disputes in space

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID
Updated 02 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID
  • Riyadh’s office market is forecast to see the handover of almost 430,000 square meter of office space this year, with the majority being Grade A quality units
Updated 02 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The slowdown in the Kingdom’s real estate sector as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will see a backlog of supply coming on to the market this year, while landlords will also see demand for co-working spaces as employees continue to adopt a hybrid working arrangement.

According to a report from real estate consultancy service JLL, only 150,000 square meters of gross leasable area was completed within the office market in 2020, representing a 67 percent decline from the average seen over the last three years.

Riyadh’s office market is forecast to see the handover of almost 430,000 square meters of office space this year, with the majority being Grade A quality units. Going on past evidence, JLL said this amount was unlikely to transpire, with landlords reevaluating market conditions and delaying projects or putting them on hold.

“However, in the medium-to-long term, with employment figures expected to bounce back, corporates are likely to reemphasize the value-add of office spaces. We expect this will have a positive impact on quality offices spaces,” the report predicted.

JLL forecasts that corporates will remain more dependent on hybrid working models amid the pandemic, meaning a continued combination of remote and office working for most employees.

The consultancy firm said that landlords may look to repurpose existing space and that conversion work may be necessary, with traditional offices being retrofitted into co-working spaces, especially in places close to large residential areas.

However, the JLL report was compiled before last week’s announcement that Riyadh aimed to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world, under ambitious plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference held in the capital.

“We are therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world,” the crown prince said. “Today it stands at number 40, the 40th largest city economy worldwide. We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15-20 million in 2030.”

Arab News also reported that 24 multinational companies had decided to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh as part of this plan. 

The companies include heavyweights such as PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Bechtel and Boston Scientific.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said that some $220 billion had already been spent or earmarked as government investment for projects in and around Riyadh, but that most of the rest of the required investment would come from the private sector.

Topics: saudi market COVID-19

Related

FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era
Business & Economy
FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era
M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan
Business & Economy
M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan

Latest updates

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town
Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers
Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers
Yemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption
Yemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption
What We Are Reading Today: Linchpins by Seth Godin
What We Are Reading Today: Linchpins by Seth Godin

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.