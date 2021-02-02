You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar lawmakers say they’re under house arrest after coup

Myanmar lawmakers say they’re under house arrest after coup

Myanmar lawmakers say they’re under house arrest after coup
Myanmar’s generals appeared in firm control on Tuesday, a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Aung San Suu Kyi detained. (STR / AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zz48j

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Myanmar lawmakers say they’re under house arrest after coup

Myanmar lawmakers say they’re under house arrest after coup
  • Lawmakers say there is more than 400 of them being held in the housing complex
  • Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party releases a statement calling for the military to honor the results of last November’s election
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

YANGON, Myanmar: Hundreds of members of Myanmar’s Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country’s capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, meanwhile, released a statement calling for the military to honor the results of last November’s election and release of all of those detained.
One of the detained lawmakers said he and 400-some parliament members were able to speak with one another inside the compound and communicate with their constituencies by phone, but were not allowed to leave the housing complex in Naypyitaw. He said police were inside the complex and soldiers were outside it.
The lawmaker said the politicians, comprised of members of Suu Kyi’s party and various smaller parties, spent a sleepless night worried that they might be taken away but were otherwise OK.
“We had to stay awake and be alert,” said the lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety.
He said Suu Kyi was not being held with them.
The takeover came the morning lawmakers from all of the country had gathered in the capital for the opening of the new parliamentary session and follows days of worry that a coup was coming. The military said the seizure was necessary because the government had not acted on the military’s claims of fraud in November’s elections — in which Suu Kyi’s ruling party won a majority of the parliamentary seats up for grabs — and because it allowed the election to go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.
An announcement read on military-owned Myawaddy TV on Monday said Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing would be in charge of the country for one year. Late Monday, the office of the commander-in-chief announced the names of new Cabinet ministers. The 11-member Cabinet is composed of military generals, former military generals and former advisers to a previous government headed by former general Thein Sein.
The coup is a dramatic backslide for Myanmar, which was emerging from decades of strict military rule and international isolation that began in 1962. It now presents a test for the international community, which had ostracized Myanmar while it was under military rule and then enthusiastically embraced Suu Kyi’s government as a sign the country was finally on the path to democracy. US President Joe Biden threatened new sanctions, which the country had previously faced.
On Tuesday in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, the streets were quieter than usual but markets were open, street vendors were still cooking food and taxis and buses were still running.
There were no outward signs of heavy security, but the unease that set in after Monday’s events still lingered. People were removing the once ubiquitous red flags of Suu Kyi’s party from their homes and businesses.
The English-language Myanmar Times headlined the state of emergency, while other state-owned newspapers showed front-page photographs of Monday’s National Defense and Security Council meeting, which the newly appointed Acting President Myint Swe and Min Aung Hlaing attended with other military officials.
The military has maintained that its actions are legally justified — citing a section of the constitution it drafted that allows it to take control in times of national emergency — though Suu Kyi’s party spokesman as well as many international observers have said it amounts to a coup.
The takeover marks a shocking fall from power for Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate who had lived under house arrest for years as she tried to push her country toward democracy and then became its de facto leader after her party won elections in 2015.
Suu Kyi had been a fierce critic of the army during her years in detention. But after her shift from democracy icon to politician, she needed to work with the generals, who despite allowing elections had never fully given up power.
While the 75-year-old has remained popular at home, Suu Kyi’s deference to the generals — going so far as to defend their crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that the United States and others have labeled genocide — has left her reputation tarnished abroad.
The coup was met with international condemnation and many countries called for the release of the detained leaders.
Biden called the military’s actions “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law” and said Washington would not hesitate to restore sanctions.
“The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack,” he said in a statement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the developments a “serious blow to democratic reforms,” according to his spokesman. The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the military’s actions — probably on Tuesday, according to Britain, which currently holds the council presidency.

Topics: Myanmar Coup

Related

Governments around the world condemn Myanmar’s military coup
World
Governments around the world condemn Myanmar’s military coup
United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
World
United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with ‘great concern’

Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup

Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup

Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup
  • Military’s seizure of power in Myanmar could ‘hamper’ talks with Bangladesh, experts warn
  • Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya who fled from persecution at the hands of Myanmar’s military
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A day after Myanmar’s military overthrow of the government, Rohingya leaders said on Tuesday they fear the move could “further delay” efforts to repatriate the refugees in Bangladesh to their homeland in Rakhine.

The Myanmar military, locally known as Tatmadaw, seized power in the early hours of Monday and detained its the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other associates. 

The coup followed a landslide victory of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in the general elections in November last year. 

The army rejected the results, citing poll irregularities and fraud. During the takeover on Monday, army chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing declared a state of emergency for a year in the country. 

Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth association, an organization based in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, said he feared that the coup would have a “huge impact” on the peaceful repatriation process as the military lacked the “political will to take us back.” 

“They killed us, burnt down our villages. It means they intend to destroy us. They are busy taking power and strengthening their positions in state mechanisms,” Maung told Arab News.

He added that the military refuse to negotiate with the Bangladeshi government to repatriate the Rohingya, causing further delay.

“Of course, repatriation negotiations will be delayed. Both the civilian and military government have the same policy on Rohingya, and in this situation, the existing Rohingya in Rakhine state will have a worse future,” Maung added. 

 Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya who fled from persecution at the Myanmar military’s hands in the Buddhist-majority country.

The Rohingya endured decades of abuse in Myanmar, beginning in the 1970s when hundreds of thousands sought refuge in Bangladesh.

Between 1989 and 1991, an additional 250,000 fled when a military crackdown followed a popular uprising and Burma was renamed Myanmar. In 1992, Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed a repatriation deal that led to thousands of Rohingya returning to Rakhine state.

The latest Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh resumed in August 2017 following a military crackdown on the ethnic minority group.

According to the UN, by the end of 2020, a total of 866,457 Rohingya refugees had been registered at 34 camps in the Cox’s Bazar district of Bangladesh due to a joint initiative by Dhaka and the UNHCR. 

“It’s very shocking news. We are upset, and there was diplomatic talk to send us back in the coming days, but the current situation in Myanmar is an obstacle to that,” Ro Yassin Abdumonab, a refugee, told Arab News.  

He said that this was the “third time an attempt to repatriate the refugees had failed,” adding: “It seems our stay in Bangladesh has been prolonged. We strongly condemn the situation in Myanmar.”

Another refugee said that fate had avenged the Rohingya.

“Suu Kyi remained silent over the atrocities on the Rohingyas. Now she is detained by the army. I feel happy with her fate,” Joinab Bibi, from the Kutupalang camp, told Arab News. 

However, the Bangladesh government expects Myanmar to uphold its democratic and constitutional processes for “a sustainable Rohingya repatriation as soon as possible.”

“As an immediate and friendly neighbor, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar. We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingya sheltered in Bangladesh. We expect these processes to continue,” a statement by Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday. 

Experts are far from optimistic.

“The Myanmar military staged the atrocities against the Rohingya, and now they are in power. So, it’s anticipated that the repatriation talks may get stalled again,” Prof. Amena Mohsin, of the international relations department at Dhaka University, told Arab News. 

“Bangladesh needs to continue its efforts on various diplomatic fields to exert more international pressure on Myanmar for a quick Rohingya repatriation,” she added.

Ambassador Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said that the country needs to “observe” a little more to have a clear understanding of the political situation in Myanmar.  

“Earlier, the military was a part of the Myanmar government and had a very strong hold. Now they came forward again, and there is no curtain in between. Now we will have direct talks with the military authorities over the Rohingya repatriation issues,” Hossain told Arab News. 

“I don’t think the shift in power in Myanmar will have much impact on the bilateral relationship with Bangladesh,” Hossain added.

Topics: Myanmar  Bangladesh Rohingya Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Update Myanmar military seizes power, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party post call for protests video
World
Myanmar military seizes power, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party post call for protests
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns
World
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns

Latest updates

Iran enriching uranium in second set of centrifuges in Natanz: IAEA
Iran enriching uranium in second set of centrifuges in Natanz: IAEA
Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup
Rohingya fear delay in repatriation efforts after Myanmar coup
TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International
Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International
Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology
Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.