RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League has announced it is collaborating with Football Manager, adding the famous gaming title to the partners of the Roshn-sponsored competition.

This coincides with the SPL’s inclusion for the first time in the new version of the game, scheduled for global release on Nov. 10, according to the league’s X account on Wednesday night.

This partnership is a part of the league’s efforts to expand its base of commercial partners and attract brands from diverse sectors. It wants to enhance the SPL’s commercial value, open new avenues for revenue growth, and maximize returns for clubs through marketing rights.

Under the partnership, Football Manager 27, one of the world’s leading simulation games, will feature the 18 SPL clubs with their logos, kits, and player images.

The partnership represents the latest addition to the SPL’s commercial sponsorships and highlights its efforts to explore the opportunities provided by the electronic games sector.