You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s surge in e-commerce boosts demand for warehouse space

UAE’s surge in e-commerce boosts demand for warehouse space

UAE’s surge in e-commerce boosts demand for warehouse space
The report said the arrival of online retail giants such as Amazon and Noon has seen increased demand for next-day or same-delivery options from customers. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3byq

Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

UAE’s surge in e-commerce boosts demand for warehouse space

UAE’s surge in e-commerce boosts demand for warehouse space
  • Deloitte predicts that this will create a need for local delivery hubs close to major residential and business districts
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

The surge in growth in the e-commerce sector in the region has seen increased demand for warehousing space in Dubai, but owners are witnessing a tightened market as tenants push for lower rents and better contract terms, according to a new industry report.

“Growth in the e-commerce segment has increased the requirement for storage and fulfilment centres, boosting the demand for warehouses,” global consultancy firm Deloitte said in its latest Dubai real estate report.

“Further expansion in the e-commerce and cargo sectors is expected in the short to medium term, with more design and build for specific end users, as opposed to speculative build.”

The report said the arrival of online retail giants such as Amazon and Noon has seen increased demand for next-day or same-delivery options from customers.

Deloitte predicts that this will create a need for local delivery hubs close to major residential and business districts.

While demand is growing, the report found that warehouse rents for newly built facilities developed to international standards ranged from 22 UAE dirhams ($5.99) to 35 dirhams per square feet in 2020. This compared to 28-40 dirhams in 2019.

Deloitte observed that “liquidity considerations due to the constrained business environment during 2020 has meant that a number of small and medium enterprises are now seeking annual lease contracts.”

Previously, landlords were able to demand three- or five-year contracts as standard for warehouse and industrial contracts.

The increased demand for warehouse space is a direct result of continued growth in the UAE’s e-commerce sector.

According to figures by research website Statista, revenue in the sector is projected to reach $7.456 billion in 2021 and grow at a compound annual rate of 10.3 percent to reach $11.034 billion by 2025.

In November, a survey by payment company Visa and Dubai Economy found that 49 percent of respondents in the UAE said they have been shopping more online during the pandemic.

The survey also found that consumers in the country have the biggest annual spend per online shopper, at $1,648.

Additionally, UAE online shoppers spend an average of $122 per transaction, compared to $76 in mature markets and $22 in emerging markets.

 

Topics: warehouse UAE industry

Related

UAE inflation up 0.09% in December
Business & Economy
UAE inflation up 0.09% in December
New cloud-kitchen startup ‘Kitch’ launches in Kingdom, UAE
Corporate News
New cloud-kitchen startup ‘Kitch’ launches in Kingdom, UAE

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi equities fell for the third consecutive day, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) shedding 0.4 percent, or 30 points, to 8,619 points on Tuesday, the lowest close in a month.

Total turnover reached SR 8.4 billion ($2.2 billion), while advance-decline ratio stood at 53:139.

Blue chip SABIC shed 1.3 percent to SAR 98.70, while banking major Al Rahji fell 0.7 percent to SR 71.50.

Fitness Time, Malath Insurance, ACC and  Amana Insurance were down 3 to 5 percent.

JAZADCO was the top decliner, falling 8.4 percent to SR 18.04.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.2 percent to close at SR 34.20.

Samba and NCB rose 1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. The committee responsible for preparing the integration plan finalized the proposed name, Saudi National Bank, for the new entity upon the merger completion.

SARCO was top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR 122. Over 12 million shares exchanged hands, the highest since the stock was listed on the bourse.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi bank loans to public, private sectors rise 15% to $490.9bn in December 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi bank loans to public, private sectors rise 15% to $490.9bn in December 2020
Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia rise 19% to $39.9bn in 2020
Business & Economy
Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia rise 19% to $39.9bn in 2020

Latest updates

Self-pride wins elections, say Arab-American elected officials
Self-pride wins elections, say Arab-American elected officials
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
Video of Myanmar aerobics instructor dancing through military coup goes viral
Khing Hnin Wai appears to continue her workout as black SUVs drive up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to Myanmar’s Assembly of the Union complex behind her. (Screenshot)
US to restrict foreign aid to Myanmar
US to restrict foreign aid to Myanmar
US golfing legend Jack Nicklaus to design signature course at Qiddiya
US golfing legend Jack Nicklaus to design signature course at Qiddiya

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.