71 homes destroyed as Australia bushfire rages near locked-down Perth
This handout photo taken on Feb. 2, 2021 and released by West Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) shows a firefighter working to contain a fire outside Wooroloo, near Australia's fourth-biggest city Perth. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 February 2021
71 homes destroyed as Australia bushfire rages near locked-down Perth
  • The blaze has torn through swathes of land in the Perth Hills and was moving toward more densely populated areas
  • Several emergency warnings were issued, with conditions set to worsen later Wednesday and strong gusting winds expected to fan the flames
PERTH: At least 71 homes have been destroyed in a bushfire raging out of control near Australia’s fourth-biggest city Perth, authorities said Wednesday, as they told residents to ignore a coronavirus lockdown and leave threatened areas.
The blaze has torn through swathes of land in the Perth Hills and was moving toward more densely populated areas.
Six firefighters received minor injuries — including one who officials said suffered burns and continued working to extinguish the blaze — but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported so far.
“To the people who have lost their homes, it’s just devastating for them. Our thoughts go out to them,” Western Australian fire commissioner Darren Klemm said.
Several emergency warnings were issued, with conditions set to worsen later Wednesday and strong gusting winds expected to fan the flames.
The blaze hit a population that had just been forced into a snap lockdown after a coronavirus case was detected. About two million people in and around Perth fell under the stay-at-home orders imposed on Sunday.
“This is a situation the likes of which we have never seen before,” said Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan.
“A full lockdown and raging bushfires. It is frighting and it will test us all.”
No new virus cases have been detected since the lockdown began, but the number of homes lost is still expected to rise slightly.
As the fire front edged nearer to more populated areas, Klemm called on locals to act swiftly to escape the potentially deadly blaze despite the coronavirus restrictions.
“What we don’t want is indecision from people about whether they should evacuate or not when we require them to evacuate,” he said.
“So that evacuation overrides any quarantining requirements that people may have.”
Hundreds of people have fled the area since the bushfire was sparked on Monday, with many sleeping in evacuation centers overnight.
Among them was Peter Lavis, 68, who left two nights ago after watching distant smoke quickly transform the landscape until it “looked like a bomb had gone off.”
“We could see the fire clearly, the red glow and occasional rush of flames going up,” he told AFP.
“We had a little family conference and decided the best thing to do was to leave.”
Lavis said he believed his home was safe while a neighbor had reported his eldest daughter’s nearby house was also standing despite everything around it being burned.
“It’s some of the best news but also the saddest — a lot of people haven’t been so lucky,” he said.
Bushfire smoke has blanketed Perth, about 30 kilometers west of the blaze which had a 75-kilometer (47-mile) perimeter Tuesday and has so far burned almost 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres).
“It was just scorched earth. Even where I was behind the fire, there was a lot of active burning because the crews just had to react so fast,” local mayor Kevin Bailey told public broadcaster ABC.
Temperatures were forecast to peak at 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday before a predicted ex-tropical cyclone could bring rain and cooler temperatures but more unpredictable winds later this week.
Milder conditions overnight Tuesday had allowed firefighters to build containment lines in some areas, but Klemm cautioned there were “challenging times ahead.”
More than 200 firefighters are battling the bushfire supported by water-bombing aircraft.
More than 3.5 million hectares were burned across Western Australia during the country’s devastating 2019-2020 climate change-fueled bushfires but the state was largely spared the loss of properties and lives seen in Australia’s more densely populated southeast.
Scientists said the layout of the Perth Hills left it particularly vulnerable to blazes made increasingly more dangerous by climate change, with large fires engulfing homes in the area four times since 2009.
“Urban-bushland living will increasingly mean living with bushfire threat as climate change brings with it more frequent high bushfire danger conditions days,” said Jim McLennan, a bushfire researcher at La Trobe University.

Arab Americans need help in tackling marginalization: Panel

Arab Americans need help in tackling marginalization: Panel
Arab Americans need help in tackling marginalization: Panel
  • Discussion, attended by Arab News, addresses challenges facing community
CHICAGO: A panel of Arab-American leaders from the cultural and academic professions acknowledged on Tuesday that despite being in the US for more than 150 years, their community remains marginalized.

“We’re still excluded from America,” Akram Khater, director of the Moises A. Khayrallah Center at North Carolina State University, said during the panel discussion that was organized by the Arab America Foundation and attended by Arab News.

“We’ve always been kept on the margins of American history … When we appear, we appear as the ‘other’ … and we’ve been brought out as the terrorists or the fanatics,” he added.

“It’s critical that we’re all trying to integrate the stories of Arabs in America into the mainstream … We’ve been here more than 150 years, and we’re very deeply woven into the fabric of this country.”

Diana Abouali, director of the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, said the landscape confronting the community “has changed quite a bit” since the museum first opened 16 years ago.

“We’ve changed from being very much an educational organization trying to educate others about Arab Americans, who we are, trying to dispel stereotypes,” she added.

“I think the museum and the Arab-American community in Dearborn has become much more aware and interested in inter-communal iterations. Who are Arab Americans? I think we’re more interested in learning about ourselves, the different communities, and we’re trying to be more presentational.”

Beshara Doumani, professor of Palestinian studies at Brown University, said Arab communities and institutions in the US need more financial support to build a “deeper awareness” of the community and research how Arab Americans “intersect” with other ethnic and racial groups.

“It’s not a question of belonging or the politics of recognition. In order to achieve what’s more dear to us, which is a dignified life that’s justice-based, we need to be in touch with other people in this country who are struggling for the same thing,” added Doumani, who was born in Saudi Arabia.

The panel also included Sally Howell, director of the Center for Arab American Studies at the University of Michigan, and Kate Seelye, vice president of arts and culture at the Middle East Institute.

The community is “not failing,” said Howell. “There have been incredible accomplishments in this community … There are people in the Arab community who are really doing the hard work in telling our stories.”

She added: “I think we’ve turned the corner here in terms of what the community is doing. It’s been great to see but we do need more help.”

