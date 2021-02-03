Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry will roll out huge quantities of COVID-19 vaccines received from various suppliers during the next few days, Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said.

He added that the Kingdom is one of the first countries in the world that began offering vaccines on Dec. 17, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday.

In a speech he delivered remotely during the 20th Hajj and Umrah Research Forum, Al-Rabiah said that the ministry had noticed, during the past four weeks, a rise in coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia.

The minister further said that Saudi Arabia had raised the number of intensive care beds to 13,000 – an increase of 60 percent.

He added that there are more than 230 (Tetamman) clinics available for coronavirus tests, with an exception to extensive examination procedures.

Meanwhile, the health ministry announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 306 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 124 were recorded in Riyadh, 58 in the Eastern Province, 52 in Makkah, 13 in Madinah, 11 in Asir, six in Jazan and five in Najran.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 360,400 after 290 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,386 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.