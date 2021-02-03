You are here

Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister
Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah addresses the media after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
  • The ministry had noticed, during the past four weeks, a rise in coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia raised the number of intensive care beds to 13,000
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry will roll out huge quantities of COVID-19 vaccines received from various suppliers during the next few days, Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said.
He added that the Kingdom is one of the first countries in the world that began offering vaccines on Dec. 17, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday.
In a speech he delivered remotely during the 20th Hajj and Umrah Research Forum, Al-Rabiah said that the ministry had noticed, during the past four weeks, a rise in coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia.
The minister further said that Saudi Arabia had raised the number of intensive care beds to 13,000 – an increase of 60 percent.
He added that there are more than 230 (Tetamman) clinics available for coronavirus tests, with an exception to extensive examination procedures.

Meanwhile, the health ministry announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 306 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 124 were recorded in Riyadh, 58 in the Eastern Province, 52 in Makkah, 13 in Madinah, 11 in Asir, six in Jazan and five in Najran.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 360,400 after 290 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,386 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children's fund
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday signed a donor contribution memorandum with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to support the Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children (GMPFC) with a donation of $9.16 million.
The GMPFC, a joint initiative of UNICEF and IsDB, was launched in 2019 to “open new opportunities for Muslim philanthropy to reach the millions of children in need of humanitarian support and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, IsDB President Dr. Bandar Hajjar, as trustee to the fund, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore signed the memorandum.
Under the first project, health and nutritional services will be supported through primary health care for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in partnership with UNICEF, bringing urgent aid to 130,000 people.
It aims to provide primary health services to 110,000 children aged under five, 20,000 pregnant women and new mothers, 150 new babies, as well as training 150 doctors and 100 nurses to provide healthcare services for mothers and children.
The project also aims to support logistic services for 13 health facilities in Rohingya refugee camps and to treat malnutrition cases.
Under the second project, vaccination coverage and health services for children under five years old will be improved in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in Pakistan, helping about 1,368,000 people.
The project will also support routine immunization — one of the most cost-effective means to reduce infant mortality.
It will support more than 295 health facilities with medical supplies, cooling systems and generators, as well as providing personal protective equipment for more than 3,500 health workers.

