StarzPlay eyes 2023 IPO as Saudi business surges 40% during pandemic

Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay.
Rashid Hassan

  • Video streaming service plans to use its latest $25m in funding to finance more Arabic content
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: StarzPlay, the Middle East’s fastest-growing entertainment streaming channel, is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) by 2023 amid plans to double its business.

The main rival to American content platform streaming service Netflix in the Middle East, StarzPlay saw its business soar during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as lockdowns, social distancing and travel restrictions left users with little to do apart from slump in front of a TV and binge-watch their favorite shows.

In an interview with Arab News, Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay, said Saudi Arabia was the platform’s fastest-growing market.

“Our subscriptions in the Kingdom have increased 40 percent in 2020 as against 2019,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the UAE combined accounted for 75 percent of StarzPlay’s total revenue. “We don’t expect that to change; we expect it to continue to grow,” he said.

“In Saudi Arabia, we believe we are in the very early days of adoption of the service, and we are just scratching the surface. We believe the next five years are going to be even stronger. We have a lot more opportunity in the Kingdom,” the CEO said.

The company is aiming to double its revenue and subscribers within the next few years. To fund its ambitious plans, this week it announced its first independent debt financing in the region, amounting to $25 million, from Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment firm Ruya Partners.

The funds will be used to strengthening the company’s geographic and customer reach, acquire and produce original content and maximize long-term value for its stakeholders.

This investment marks the first time that StarzPlay has attracted debt financing from a regional investor. Launched in 2015, it previously raised $125 million from global industry investors, including American cable company STARZ and Boston-based investment management firm State Street Global Advisors.

Sheikh said some of the funding will be used to invest in producing more Arabic content. “Although we carry about 2,500 hours of Arabic content today, going forward we plan to double the volume of the content in the Kingdom, the UAE and Bahrain,” he said.

The company is aiming to partner with Saudi producers, such as Jeddah-based AlSadaf Company for TV Series Production, YouTube multichannel network Merakatt and many more across Bahrain and the UAE.

StarzPlay said its market share of the video-on-demand subscription services sector in the Middle East is around 33 percent. While the number of Saudi subscribers has increased, users in the Kingdom are also some of their biggest TV watchers, binging an average of 51 minutes per day, compared to an average of 38 minutes across its entire platform.

Looking to the future, Sheikh said StarzPlay is aiming to grow by 30 percent in 2021, and he has ambitions to launch a stock market listing within the next few years. “The current projections for us are two to three years away. By then, we believe we will be well-financed and well-capitalized.”

Currently, StarzPlay reaches over 1.8 million paying subscribers and is installed on more than six million devices. Accounting for a market share of more than 32 percent, the platform recorded exceptional growth in 2020, with independent research showing a growth of 141 percent in the number of unique users last year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saudi trainer looking to repeat last year's success

Arab News

  • This year the total prize has been raised to $30.5 million for the 16-race, two-day meeting
Arab News

DUBAI: With the Saudi Cup only two weeks away, trainers from around the world are preparing their horses for the second running of the world’s richest race.

The inaugural event last February had a world record total prize money of $29.2 million — $20 million went to the runners of the showpiece Saudi Cup while the rest was shared among the other races.

This year the total prize has been raised to $30.5 million for the 16-race, two-day meeting, and many of the trainers from last year already have their eyes on success at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack this time around, whether in the Saudi Cup or at the International Jockeys Challenge the day before.

Last year, Ghaith Al-Ghaith trained three winners; five-year-old filly, Jennifer, won the Equestrian Club Fillies Stakes (1,600m, dirt) and four-year-old colt, AlHajjrafee, won the Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University Prize Stakes (1,600m, dirt) on day one of the meeting, while on Saudi Cup day, six-year-old filly, Omsiyaatee, triumphed in the Jockey Club Local Handicap (1,800m, dirt).

Currently, Ghaith Al-Ghaith’s three-year-old colt, Shibl Lat’taam, holds an entry for the $1.5m Saudi Derby (1,600m, dirt) on Saudi Cup day, Feb. 20, 2021.

Here, Al-Ghaith gives his insights into the developments of horseracing in Saudi Arabia, and how he came to work in the industry.

How did you develop a passion for racehorses, and for how many years have you been in the field of horseracing?

My equestrian hobby started during my childhood. I have been in the horseracing industry for a long time, where I first started as a jockey, then I became a trainer nine years ago.

What is the role you carry out, and how many racehorses do you train? 

I train many racehorses and prepare them at our stables, while coordinating with the help of a big team. In addition to preparing the stable, we have a team of expert vets, specialized stable staff and jockeys to support us. Fortunately, we managed to achieve the position of leading trainer in the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia last season.

What do you think of the developments taking place in Saudi Arabia, specifically in horse racing?

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, provide great support for horse racing. They encourage Saudis to achieve great accomplishments in horse racing inside and outside Saudi Arabia. We are so proud to witness great developments every year. Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, has done a great job to develop the Jockey Club over the past two years, particularly through the big celebration of the Saudi Cup last year. We are proud of such big
race meetings.

How do you continually develop as a trainer in order to improve the racehorses that you train?

Improving racehorses starts with a successful trainer, who must continuously discover the new developments in the sport. Of course, every horse differs from the other, especially in racehorses. Trainers must be regularly educated in such things as the areas of nutrition and vitamins.

What races are you looking to participate in at the Saudi Cup 2021?

There are of course races that we target other than the Saudi Cup, including the Crown Prince Cup, the Founder’s Cup, and the King’s Cup. Fortunately, we won three great races last year during the two days of the Saudi Cup. I hope I will stay at this level and achieve more successes during this year.

Can you name one place you would recommend to someone visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time?

Since I am in horse racing, I obviously advise visitors to pay a visit to King Abdul Aziz Racetrack. There are many tourist attractions inside and outside Riyadh, including Ad Diriyah, a beautiful heritage site on the outskirts of Riyadh, the charming nature of Wadi Hanifa, and many other places for hiking and picnics inside the capital and around it. 

