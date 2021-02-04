You are here

  • Home
  • World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots

World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots

World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots
All manufacturers are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that people are ready for any variant. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5vs7

Updated 04 February 2021
Reuters

World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots

World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots
  • Very unlikely that the current vaccines would not work against the new variants
  • Thousands of variants have been documented, including the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants
Updated 04 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The world faces around 4,000 variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, prompting a race to improve vaccines, Britain said on Thursday, as researchers began to explore mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots.
Thousands of variants have been documented as the virus mutates, including the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants which appear to spread more swiftly than others.
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was very unlikely that the current vaccines would not work against the new variants.
“It’s very unlikely that the current vaccine won’t be effective on the variants whether in Kent or other variants especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalization,” Zahawi told Sky News.
“All manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others, are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that we are ready for any variant – there are about 4,000 variants around the world of COVID now.”
While thousands of variants have arisen as the virus mutates on replication, only a very small minority are likely to be important and to change the virus in an appreciable way, according to the British Medical Journal.
The so-called British variant, known as VUI-202012/01, has mutations including a change in the spike protein that viruses use to bind to the human ACE2 receptor – meaning that it is probably easier to catch.
“We have the largest genome sequencing industry – we have about 50 percent of the world’s genome sequencing industry – and we are keeping a library of all the variants so that we are ready to respond – whether in the autumn or beyond – to any challenge that the virus may present and produce the next vaccine,” Zahawi said.
The novel coronavirus – known as SARS-CoV-2 – has killed 2.268 million people worldwide since it emerged in China in late 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
Israel is currently far ahead of the rest of the world on vaccinations per head of population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, the United States and then Spain, Italy and Germany.
Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule.
The British researchers behind the trial said data on vaccinating people with the two different types of vaccines could help understanding of whether shots can be rolled out with greater flexibility around the world. Initial data on immune responses is expected to be generated around June.
The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca’s, as well as vice versa, with intervals of four and 12 weeks.
Both the mRNA shot developed by Pfizer and BioNtech and the adenovirus viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are currently being rolled out in Britain, with a 12-week gap between two doses of the same vaccine.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

AstraZeneca, Oxford expect ‘next generation’ COVID-19 vaccine to tackle variants by autumn
World
AstraZeneca, Oxford expect ‘next generation’ COVID-19 vaccine to tackle variants by autumn
The promise that anti-coronavirus drug treatments could beat emerging variants has fallen flat after trials on the Brazilian and South African strain failed recently. (AFP/File Photo)
World
COVID-19 trials: Antibody drugs fail against new variants

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport
  • The man, who has not been named and who holds British nationality, was arrested as he arrived at the airport on Wednesday morning
  • He was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, and on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British police have arrested a male accused of fighting for an Islamist terror group in Syria attempting to return to the UK via Heathrow Airport.

The man, who has not been named and who holds British nationality, was arrested as he arrived at the airport on Wednesday morning.

The Independent newspaper reported that he is alleged to have fought for an Islamist terror group during the ongoing Syrian conflict, and flew back to the UK from Turkey, the major transport hub that links the conflict and European fighters.

“Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man, aged in his 20s, at Heathrow Airport at approximately 6.11pm on Wednesday 3 February,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“He was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at a south London police station, where he currently remains.”

He was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, and on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

Topics: United Kindom Syria heathrow airport

Related

Man found guilty under UK terrorism laws after refusing to reveal passwords
World
Man found guilty under UK terrorism laws after refusing to reveal passwords
Update UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’
World
UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’

Latest updates

Huawei’s 1+8+n strategy connects all devices for an immersive experience & enhanced productivity
Having a combination of smart devices from Huawei raring to go not only creates a smarter and technological space at home or office, but also assures enhanced productivity and an immersive experience. (Supplied)
Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport
Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport
UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter
UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter
Iraqi Airways trainee killed in Greece plane crash
Iraqi Airways trainee killed in Greece plane crash
France, US call for quick results into causes of Beirut bomb blast
France, US call for quick results into causes of Beirut bomb blast

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.