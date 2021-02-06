Saudi authorities seize drug haul in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Saudi security officers have arrested a Pakistani man and seized more than 107 kg of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, as part of a crackdown on criminal networks smuggling narcotics in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Capt. Mohammed bin Khaled Al-Najidi, a spokesperson for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that security staff in Jeddah found 94 kg of the illicit substance hidden in textile rolls after monitoring the activities of a smuggling ring.

Al-Najidi said that the case has been referred to the public prosecutor’s office.

He urged anyone with information on drug activity to call 995.