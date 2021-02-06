Saudi authorities seize drug haul in Jeddah

You are here

More than 107 kg of methamphetamine were seized. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Saudi security officers have arrested a Pakistani man and seized more than 107 kg of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, as part of a crackdown on criminal networks smuggling narcotics in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Capt. Mohammed bin Khaled Al-Najidi, a spokesperson for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that security staff in Jeddah found 94 kg of the illicit substance hidden in textile rolls after monitoring the activities of a smuggling ring.
Al-Najidi said that the case has been referred to the public prosecutor’s office.
He urged anyone with information on drug activity to call 995.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) announced that more than 1 million Saudi students, job seekers and employees have benefited from the career interest and ability scale services and programs provided by the new online career education platform Subol during 2020.
Subol helps people make better education and career decisions by providing an integrated system of learning and career counseling services.
It enables job seekers to view careers in the private sector and as self-employed individuals, and can support them with skills to plan a career that matches their personal ambitions and the market’s needs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

