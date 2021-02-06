You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation

Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, blamed the US for orchestrating the failed overthrow attempt. (AFP/File)
Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, blamed the US for orchestrating the failed overthrow attempt. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bf48a

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation

Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation
  • Washington fans flames claiming Turkey launched ‘disproportionate crackdown’ on students
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey has reignited its war of words with the US after a senior Turkish minister accused Washington of being behind the country’s failed 2016 coup.
Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, blamed the US for orchestrating the failed overthrow attempt and for hosting preacher Fethullah Gulen, who has been accused of controlling the uprising through a deep cover network hidden within the Turkish state.
Washington further fanned the flames in statements claiming that Turkey initiated a “disproportionate crackdown” on domestic student protests.
The accusations come as Turkey looks to repair strained ties with the US following last year’s sanctions over the sale of Russia’s S-400 air defense system.
Ankara has opened several diplomatic channels with regional rivals, including Greece, France and Israel, and has halted aggressive moves in the Mediterranean as a goodwill gesture to the Biden administration.
Max Hoffman, a Turkey analyst from the Washington-based Center for American Progress, said that Soylu’s accusation could be connected to an ongoing domestic power struggle within Turkey.
“I have to wonder at a certain point if Soylu is actively trying to undermine Erdogan. The official line is clearly to try for a reset. The economy is in shambles. And Soylu is the conservative heir apparent,” he said.
The US State Department has condemned the accusation as “unfounded and irresponsible.”
“The US had no involvement in the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey and promptly condemned it. Recent assertions to the contrary made by senior Turkish officials are wholly false,” it said.
Washington’s rejection of Turkish demands for Gulen’s extradition have angered Ankara in the past.
Experts have said that the Biden administration will be tougher on Turkey over its human rights and democratization record, contrary to the hands-off approach put forward by previous administrations.
It remains to be seen how Biden’s team will push for harder lines on Turkey’s democratic record, considering its status as a NATO ally.
“Contrary to Turkey-EU relations, Ankara’s relationship with Washington doesn’t have concrete elements such as financial support to refugees or a customs union as the centerpieces of their dealings,” Marc Pierini, an academic and former EU envoy to Turkey, told Arab News.
He said that Ankara “cannot attempt to leave rule-of-law issues on the side when talking to Washington.”
Turkey has blamed “foreign meddling” for playing a role in ongoing student protests throughout the country, with a harshly worded foreign ministry statement pointing to a “US finger” in the demonstrations.
“We warn certain circles abroad not to use language provoking groups that resort to illegal ways and encourage illegal actions,” the statement said.
Police attacks on protesters in Turkey have alarmed Washington. About 600 people have been detained, with protests spreading to major cities and the government labeling demonstrators “terrorists.”
On Friday, a group of 3,317 academics around the world released a joint statement criticizing Turkey and calling for the resignation of Bogazici University’s new rector Melih Bulu, who was appointed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a political loyalist.
US activist Noam Chomsky branded the student protests as “courageous and honorable.”

Related

Turkey keeps opposition activist in solitary confinement
Middle-East
Turkey keeps opposition activist in solitary confinement
Turkey rejects criticism of its handling of student protest
Middle-East
Turkey rejects criticism of its handling of student protest

In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear US departure

In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear US departure
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear US departure

In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear US departure
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

FALLUJAH: Abu Arkan Ibrahim picked up a rifle and joined the Iraqi insurgency against US troops when they occupied his hometown of Fallujah in 2003. He was badly burned in the fighting. Now, he fears the departure of the Americans he once battled.
Over the past 17 years, the municipal employee has watched his city fall to the US, Al-Qaeda, Daesh and, most recently, Iraqi forces fighting alongside Iran-backed paramilitaries.
Ibrahim said the presence of US troops in recent years helped suppress remaining Daesh militants and rein in the Iran-backed militias — mutual foes accused by Iraqi officials of attacking locals.
The US troop drawdown is creating a security vacuum, Ibrahim said, making Fallujah more dangerous. “I’d rather have the Americans here than the alternatives,” the 37-year old said.
Ibrahim’s assessment is shared by many security officials, former fighters and residents in north and west regions of the country that comprise up to a third of Iraqi territory, former insurgent strongholds once loyal to Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.
They say Daesh and the Iran-backed paramilitaries stand to gain most from Washington’s troop reduction. They point to an increase in attacks by Daesh, and fear the Iran-backed militias will use this violence to justify entrenching themselves.
Last month, the US completed a reduction of its forces in Iraq to 2,500 troops. That’s about half the level of less than a year ago.
Recent months have witnessed more than 25 deadly attacks that Iraqi officials attribute to Daesh militants. Last month, the group staged its biggest attack in years with a suicide bombing in the capital Baghdad that killed more than 30 people.
The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump.

Topics: Iraq Fallujah

Related

Special Battle for hearts and minds in Fallujah photos
Middle-East
Battle for hearts and minds in Fallujah
After liberation from Daesh, Fallujah struggles to rebuild
Middle-East
After liberation from Daesh, Fallujah struggles to rebuild

Latest updates

Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation
Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear US departure
In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear US departure
Global shares near record levels as vaccines inject hope
Global shares near record levels as vaccines inject hope
Nigeria negotiates terms with major oil firms to keep investments
A view shows the Bonny oil terminal in the Niger delta which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on August 1, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.