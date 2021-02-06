You are here

STC signs debt settlement deal with Etihad Atheeb

STC signs debt settlement deal with Etihad Atheeb
The agreement was reached following intensive talks between the two telecom firms over the past period. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 February 2021
Argaam

STC signs debt settlement deal with Etihad Atheeb

STC signs debt settlement deal with Etihad Atheeb
  • The telecom operator expects the agreement to reflect positively on Atheeb
Updated 06 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Telecom Co. (stc) signed an agreement with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications (GO) on settling the latter's due balances and debt, according to the company's statement.

The agreement was reached following intensive talks between the two telecom firms over the past period, which resulted in the balances and debt settlement in a manner that best serves the two sides.

The telecom operator expects the agreement to reflect positively on Atheeb and help it proceed with the upgrade and support of its operations, in addition to raising the competitive ability and enhancing the infrastructure of both sides, in line with customer aspirations and the Kingdom's status globally.

Furthermore, the agreement will positively impact the telecom sector as a whole, through helping it achieve its targets as being among the Kingdom's key vital and growing sectors. This is in addition to boosting the country's gross domestic economy, in line with indicators related to Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Telecom STC

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Updated 8 min 38 sec ago
Argaam

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
  • The move will support the re-open of borders and safe resumption of the aviation sector's operations
Updated 8 min 38 sec ago
Argaam

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) plans to launch its IATA Travel Pass in March 2021, Al-Ittihad newspaper reported, citing Muhammad Albakri, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

He added that the association is currently testing the mobile app in cooperation with Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways, indicating that after the launch of the first version, another one including more updates will be introduced in April.

The move will support the re-open of borders and safe resumption of the aviation sector's operations, especially as the app is based on information security, ease of use and verification of information, Albakri said.

He added that this safe app includes documented health information about passengers, such as checks and vaccinations, which supports and accelerates the resumption of operations at the aviation sector.

The Middle East airlines recorded the biggest decline of 72.9% in travel demand, due to reliance on long-term international routes which are still almost closed.

Meanwhile, the Middle East transportation firms showed better performance in December 2020, recording a 2.3% growth in international demand, Albakri said, noting that the region's airlines received fewer aircraft in 2020, which is 44% lower than 2019.

IATA forecast demand for international travel to improve by 50.4% in 2021 compared with a year earlier, which will boost the industry levels to 50.6% compared to the pre-COVID-19 era.

Topics: IATA airlines tourism

