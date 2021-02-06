You are here

Turkish president takes action at protest-rocked university

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision, published in the Official Gazette Saturday, says law and communications faculties are to be launched in Bogazici University.
Updated 06 February 2021
  Critics say the establishment of new departments would allow the presidentially appointed rector to staff them with government loyalists
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president has ordered the establishment of two new departments in the country’s most prestigious university, which has been rocked by weeks of protests.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision, published in the Official Gazette Saturday, says law and communications faculties are to be launched in Bogazici University.
Critics say the establishment of new departments would allow the presidentially appointed rector to staff them with government loyalists. Student groups involved in the protests tweeted against the new decision, saying it was an “occupation” attempt against academic freedoms.
For weeks, students and faculty have led mostly peaceful protests against the new rector, Melih Bulu, who has links to Erdogan’s ruling party. They are calling for Bulu’s resignation and for the university to be allowed to elect its own president.
Police have detained hundreds of demonstrators at the university and in solidarity protests elsewhere, some taken away following raids of their homes. Most were later released.
Top government officials have said extremist groups are provoking the protests, and Erdogan has called the protesting students extremists.
Officials from the United States, the United Nations and the European Union have criticized Turkey’s handling of the protests as well as a series of homophobic comments that were made by Erdogan and other officials while denouncing the demonstrations.

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Luqman Slim

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Luqman Slim
Updated 26 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Luqman Slim

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Luqman Slim
  • Slim made documentaries and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon’s 1975-1990 sectarian civil war
Updated 26 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Around a hundred activists rallied in downtown Beirut on Saturday to protest the killing of prominent Hezbollah critic Luqman Slim and to demand a transparent investigation.
Slim, a Shiite publisher in his late fifties, ran a research center, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon’s 1975-1990 sectarian civil war.
He was a vocal critic of what he described as armed group Hezbollah’s intimidation tactics and attempts to monopolize Lebanese politics.
He was shot dead and found in his car on Thursday in south Lebanon — the first killing of a high-profile activist in years.
Slim had gone missing the night before. He had four bullets in his head and one in his back.
On Saturday morning Slim’s wife, Monika Borgmann, tweeted for the first time since his death, sharing a two-word banner with a black background that said “zero fear” in Arabic.
The same two words appeared on a banner at the protest where activists blamed the Iranian-backed Shiite Hezbollah for the killing.
“If Hezbollah is really innocent of this crime or refuses it and condemns it, then they have to help the security apparatus and Lebanese judicial authorities especially that Luqman Slim was killed in their area of security influence,” said one of the protesters, Youssef Diab.
“If that doesn’t happen then they are still suspects.”
Hezbollah condemned the killing on Thursday, which Lebanese officials, including the president, called an assassination.
“We will not kill him again with our silence,” said one demonstrator who gave her name as Nelly. “My one fear is that people will be scared and remain silent, then Lebanon will be in danger.”

