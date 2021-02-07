Saudi authorities halt public sales of birds, scrap

You are here

Municipal authorities have been carrying out inspections across the Kingdom. (SPA)
SPA

MAKKAH: The municipality of Makkah closed down the sale of birds and scrap at public auctions on Saturday as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The move by the municipality, represented by sub-municipalities and associated municipalities, was undertaken in cooperation with security agencies and to implement the directives of Makkah Mayor Mohammed Abdullah Al-Quwaihis.
The director general of municipal affairs, Abdullah Al-Zaidi, said that the decision to close down the auctions was to stop the spread of COVID-19.
He said that the sub-municipalities’ monitoring groups were carrying out field trips to street markets to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures and regulations.
Al-Zaidi said that the sub-municipality was intensifying its inspection of all enterprises, and called on citizens and expats to report violations by calling 940 or via the municipality’s social media platforms.

Impact of digital dialogue in education discussed at Saudi forum
SPA

SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) discussed the impact of digital dialogue on the education process during the fifth Makkah Cultural Forum, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The theme was “How to set an example in the digital world.”
The meeting, moderated by Amal Sarraj, media professional at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), discussed the definition of digital dialogue, its impact on the education process, methods of employing digital dialogue and its impact on the quality of education.
Dr. Sharei Al Widyan, professor of educational leadership at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University, highlighted the importance of possessing skills in digital dialogue to achieve the desired impact in the education process.
The supervisor of KACND in Makkah, Dr. Naif Al-Huthali, reviewed the employment of social media in the education process.
Shawqiya Al-Ansari, a teacher and trainer, discussed influence in the digital dialogue process and the importance of digital skills in mastering the education experience.

