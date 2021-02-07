GCC calls Egypt main pillar for security of Arab region

CAIRO: The GCC considers Egypt a main pillar for national security in the Arab region, the council’s secretary said Sunday.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf met President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and hailed his role in protecting Arab national security and defending all causes of the Arab nation, according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Al-Hajraf said the stability of Gulf states are connected to the security of Egypt, and the opposite is true, he added in statements quoted by the state-run news agency MENA.

Al-Hajraf also met Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the ministry’s headquarters in Cairo.

The secretary general described ties with Egypt as “historic with firm roots,” as he mentioned the GCC support for the Egyptian government in battling terrorism.

Al-Hajraf has recently visited Iraq and Jordan where he discussed cooperation priorities in both countries with their prime ministers.