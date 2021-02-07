You are here

GCC calls Egypt main pillar for security of Arab region

GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf met President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi  and hailed his role in protecting Arab national security. (Courtesy: Egyptian Presidency)
CAIRO: The GCC considers Egypt a main pillar for national security in the Arab region, the council’s secretary said Sunday.
GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf met President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi  and hailed his role in protecting Arab national security and defending all causes of the Arab nation,  according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Al-Hajraf  said the stability of Gulf states are connected to the security of Egypt, and the opposite is true, he added in statements quoted by the state-run news agency MENA. 
Al-Hajraf also met Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the ministry’s headquarters in Cairo. 
The secretary general described ties with Egypt as “historic with firm roots,” as he mentioned the GCC support for the Egyptian government in battling terrorism.

Al-Hajraf has recently visited Iraq and Jordan where he discussed cooperation priorities in both countries with their prime ministers. 

 

LONDON: Joe Biden has said Iran must cut its uranium enrichment before any return to talks over the regime’s nuclear program.
The US president said he would not ease any of the tough sanctions imposed by Donald Trump after he withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, while Iran is not sticking to its commitments.
Iran has repeatedly breached the deal in recent months even amid suggestions that Biden would attempt to revive the agreement between Iran and world powers.
The deal reduced sanctions on Iran in return for curbing its nuclear development, which many fear is intended to build an atomic weapon.
Biden was asked in a CBS interview to be aired on Sunday whether he would halt sanctions in a bid to bring Iran back to negotiations.
“No,” the new president said, in a clear one-word response. He then nodded when asked if Iran would have to stop enriching uranium first.


Iran said last month that it was now enriching uranium to a purity of 20 percent - far above the 3.67percent level set by the deal. 
Biden’s administration has said it has to work urgently to stop Iran developing a nuclear weapon.

 

