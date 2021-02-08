You are here

Used car sales hit all-time high of $32.5m in Q4 2020: Budget Saudi chief

Used car sales hit all-time high of $32.5m in Q4 2020: Budget Saudi chief
Budget Saudi increased the sales volume of short-term rental cars in Q4 and partially in Q3 2020. (Argaam)
Updated 08 February 2021
Argaam

Used car sales hit all-time high of $32.5m in Q4 2020: Budget Saudi chief

Used car sales hit all-time high of $32.5m in Q4 2020: Budget Saudi chief
  • The sale of used cars is an essential part of the company’s business
Updated 08 February 2021
Argaam

United International Transportation Co.’s (Budget Saudi) used car sales reached an all-time high of SR 122 million ($32.5 million) in Q4 2020, President and Group CEO Fawaz Danish told Argaam in a telephone interview.

The sale of used cars is an essential part of the company’s business, accounting for 70 percent of Budget Saudi’s profit in the past years. Sales are recurring on a quarterly basis, and new cars are purchased to meet the market demand.

Budget Saudi increased the sales volume of short-term rental cars in Q4 and partially in Q3 2020, as these cars topped market demand, which has not normalized due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also aimed to avoid the costs arising from the insurance of these cars, Danish said, adding Budget Saudi maintained its profit from car sales.

“We sold the cars, which are in high demand in the market. Choosing the right time and diversifying sale channels were among the reasons for maintaining profits from the sale of used cars,” the Group CEO underlined.

“We did the right thing, by selling the cars in excess of market demand. Backed by its financial capacity, the company can buy modern cars, as per customer preference, but we will continue to sell used cars going forward,” Danish concluded.

Budget Saudi reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 187.9 million for 2020, up 5 percent, compared to SR 178.6 million in the previous year, Argaam reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia cuts stopped oil plunging to $50 a barrel: report

Saudi Arabia cuts stopped oil plunging to $50 a barrel: report
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia cuts stopped oil plunging to $50 a barrel: report

Saudi Arabia cuts stopped oil plunging to $50 a barrel: report
  • Saudi decision led to stability, positive global outlook, new study says
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s voluntary oil cuts in opposition to the OPEC+ increase earlier this year prevented prices falling below $50 a barrel, a new report has said.

The report, issued by the UK-based Oxford Foundation, found that the Saudi decision prevented high levels of demand uncertainty and led to market stability.

Research indicated that the Kingdom achieved higher sale prices following its announcement of the reduction in January, which took effect this month and will last through March.

“The daily price model, based on the market sentiment analysis index, indicates that Saudi Arabia’s announcement in January was the main trigger of a rise in price by $4.7 per barrel, which pushed prices to $55 per barrel,” the report said.

It also warned that treating Russia as a “special actor” in the oil alliance would have negative effects on the OPEC+ agreement.

The recent rise in oil price might boost the movement of drilling rigs and quickly revive US shale oil production, the report added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oil

