Most global investors do not see return to normal life before July

Most global investors do not see return to normal life before July
Sixty percent of respondents said they have a positive outlook for the global economy over the next year.
Most global investors do not see return to normal life before July

Most global investors do not see return to normal life before July
  The latest survey polled around 4,000 investors and business owners across 14 global markets in late December and January
DUBAI: While the majority of global investors are pessimistic that life will return to normal within the next six months, optimism for the economic outlook over the next year has grown, according to a global survey by Swiss investment bank UBS.

The latest survey polled around 4,000 investors and business owners across 14 global markets in late December and January.

Sixty percent of respondents said they have a positive outlook for the global economy over the next year, compared to 55 percent three months ago.

In the UAE sentiment is even higher, with 85 percent saying they are upbeat about their economic prospects for the year.

Sixty-three percent of global respondents said they believe life will not return to normal in the next six months.

But sentiment is split in the UAE, with 51 percent of respondents saying life will return to normal by July 2021, and the remaining 49 percent estimating it will not happen until the second half of the year.

Sixty-three percent of UAE respondents said COVID-19 is their major concern in 2021, followed by climate change (56 percent) and fear of a market downturn (55 percent).

On a global scale, 72 percent are optimistic that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will benefit stock markets, while 62 percent said the arrival of Joe Biden in the White House will have a positive impact.

Iqbal Khan, co-president of UBS Global Wealth Management, said sustainability is still one of the main factors for global investors.

“Three years ago, we had around $1 billion invested in our 100 percent sustainable portfolio for private clients. Today that figure is over $18 billion,” he added.

“We believe sustainable investing offers significant value for clients and for the world, which is why in September we became the first major global financial institution to make it our preferred solution for private clients investing globally.”

DP World sees global container demand remain stable

DP World sees global container demand remain stable
DP World sees global container demand remain stable

DP World sees global container demand remain stable
  Figures in Q4 2020 showed growth, but Dubai company believes 2021 outlook still 'uncertain'
DUBAI: Dubai-based global ports operator DP World handled 71.2 million container units in 2020, a 0.2 percent rise like-for-like, in contrast to figures last week from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that found demand for global air freight had nosedived to its lowest level since 1990.

While demand for the year remained stable, the fourth quarter showed positive signs, with DP World handling 19.1 million containers — or 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — across its global portfolio, a like-for-like increase of 6.5 percent.

Jebel Ali port in Dubai handled 3.4 million TEUs in the fourth quarter, up 0.3 percent year-on-year.

“This strong end to the year resulted in flat growth in 2020 which compares favourably against an industry that is estimated to be down 2.1 percent,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, while 2021 has started encouragingly, the outlook remains uncertain given the continued issues surrounding the pandemic, geopolitical uncertainty in some parts of the world and the ongoing trade war,” he added.

“We remain focused on containing costs to protect profitability, managing growth capex to preserve cashflow and are confident of meeting our 2022 targets.”

The stable position held by the container shipping industry is in sharp contrast to demand for global air freight services, which nosedived 10.6 percent over the same period, the biggest drop since 1990.

Feeling the brunt of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, global air cargo capacity shrunk by 23 percent year-on-year as many airlines grounded aircraft due to a slump in passenger demand due to travel restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the disease.

IATA said Middle Eastern carriers reported a decline in demand of 9.5 percent year-on-year in 2020, and a 20.9 percent drop in capacity.

However, similar to DP World’s figures, there was some optimism in December as demand was up 2.3 percent, even though capacity was still down 18.2 percent.

 

