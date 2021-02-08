You are here

How autonomous tech can save lives, money

A leading factor in accidents involving trucks is human error. (File/AFP)
Lama Alhamawi

  • Smart mobility and advanced technology such as road monitoring will work hand in hand in ensuring safety
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Over 1.35 million people are killed in car accidents worldwide each year, 13,000 of those in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Smart mobility and advanced technology can help limit driver deaths and reduce the burden on the healthcare sector.

Autonomous technology limits the need for human behavior when driving, in theory reducing the number of errors and fatalities on the region’s roads.

Already artificial systems are being used to observe, predict and calculate risks on the region’s roads, according to experts speaking at the recent Uber Ignite MENA (Middle East and North Africa) virtual webinar.

Naif T. bin Hwail, general manager of safety and service monitoring at the Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia, outlined the government’s viewpoint on the benefits of technology to the transportation sector.

“We look at safety as a very essential component within all modes of transportation. We admire technology because technology has proven to be a contribution to safety,” he said, adding that collaboration with the private sector and developments in education and technology have already seen the number of car accidents in the Kingdom fall by 20 percent.

Smart mobility and advanced technology such as road monitoring will work hand in hand in ensuring safety, he said.

Ali El-Atrash, co-founder and chief operating officer of Trella, an Egyptian technology platform that connects shippers to carriers, said: “Unfortunately, 10 percent of deaths on the roads are caused by heavy trucks across the GCC and Pakistan, and the impact is massive.”

A 2017 report by Arab News found that the introduction of automated technology systems in Saudi Arabia in 2010 saw a 37 percent drop in deaths from car accidents.

The research at the time found that road accidents cost the Kingdom SR55 billion ($14.67 billion) per year, and are a drain on the emergency and healthcare systems.

A leading factor in accidents involving trucks is human error, accounting for over 90 percent. Drivers tend to work long hours with not enough sleep, causing major collisions.

Integrating autonomous transport vehicles that work simultaneously with the driver and with road monitors to observe vehicle behaviors is one of the key visions of technology to save lives, the experts said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Uber has developed “mask detection” technology to ensure drivers are always wearing masks when they are in their vehicles.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority,” said Rebecca Payne, senior safety and insurance product manager at Uber. “We have a team dedicated to building technology, enforcing policies and operationalizing new programs to both prevent and respond to all types of safety incidents — from dangerous driving to interpersonal conflicts, and now with the added expectations for health and hygiene,” she added.

“I’m happy to see how our global safety efforts take part in local discussions to help enhance safety measures across the MENA region.”

Roshn boosts Vision 2030 with $933m contract spree

Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

  • The company’s mission is to develop large-scale modern and integrated communities in nine cities across four regions in the country
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Roshn has signed SR3.5 billion ($933 million) in seven partnership contracts to develop the first phase of its integrated neighborhoods in Riyadh, according to Al Arabiya.

The project will extend over an area of more than 20 million sq meters, and will include more than 30,000 homes. The project’s first phase involves 4,000 homes that will become available for sale by the middle of this year.

Last month, the company announced the signing of SR1.6 billion worth of contracts to begin work on the project in the Saudi capital.

Roshn’s neighborhood will promote modern urban designs while also preserving the Kingdom’s architectural heritage, according to Al Arabiya.

The company began construction work on the first district in Riyadh in early December last year.

Roshn was launched earlier this year by the Public Investment Fund to deliver high-quality residential neighborhoods to Saudi nationals. The company is committed to supporting the Vision 2030 plan to increase the rate of home ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent.

The company’s mission is to develop large-scale modern and integrated communities in nine cities across four regions in the country. Saudi Roshn projects will advance the Kingdom’s construction and infrastructure sectors through strategic partnerships with local organizations and world-leading companies, and the use of locally sourced construction materials.

