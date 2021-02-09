You are here

Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar

Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
Brent crude futures for April gained 41 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $60.97 a barrel by 1000 GMT. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar

Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
  • The dollar was down 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices scored their seventh straight session of gains for both benchmark contracts on Tuesday, hitting their highest since late January 2020, as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over a recovery in fuel demand support energy markets.
Brent crude futures for April gained 41 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $60.97 a barrel by 1000 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.25 a barrel, up 28 cents, or 0.5 percent.
"We attribute the latest price surge first and foremost to financial market factors such as the considerable investor optimism and the again weaker U.S. dollar, and expect prices to correct," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies, making dollar-priced commodities more attractive to holders of other currencies.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia is squeezing supply in February and March, on top of cuts by producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, prompting forecasts of a supply deficit this year.
Additionally, Libyan oil production has fallen to 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.3 million bpd late last year due to an ongoing strike by the Petroleum Facilities Guards, a Libyan oil source said on Monday.
Signalling no swift return of Iranian barrels into the market, Tehran and Washington appeared to be in deadlock over a resolution of sanctions on the OPEC member.
Investors are also pinning hopes on an oil demand recovery when COVID-19 vaccines take effect, while a weak dollar has helped to shore up the price of commodities.
Investors are looking ahead to the U.S. weekly oil inventories data due later on Tuesday.
U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles probably rose last week, while distillate stocks were seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Topics: Oil

Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
  • Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s exports plunged by 9.3 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.
Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4 percent and imports by 17.5 percent.
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5 percent drop, taking goods to the tune of 103.8 billion euros ($125 billion). China placed second with a minimal 0.1 percent decline to 95.9 billion euros and France third with 91 billion euros — a 14.6 percent fall.
China was the biggest single source of imports to Germany, with its total increasing 5.6 percent to 116.2 billion euros. The Netherlands and the United States were second and third, with declines of 9.6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
Figures released last month showed that the German economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank by 5 percent last year. That was a better outcome than long expected.
Last year’s figures left Germany with an export surplus of 179.1 billion euros — its smallest since 2011, and the fourth consecutive decline.
The statistics office said that exports in December were 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, and up 0.1 percent compared with the previous month.
While there were significant year-on-year rises in December in exports to both China and the United States, exports to the UK dropped 3.3 percent in the last month before the country left the European Union’s single market.
Transport between Britain and continental Europe was disrupted significantly in December as restrictions were applied following the discovery of a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain. German imports from Britain dropped 11.4 percent.

Topics: Germany

