RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s abundant oil, gas, solar and wind resources provide a strong foundation for the Kingdom’s ambition to achieve a balanced energy mix by 2030, according to a senior Acwa executive.

Omar Al-Hassan, CEO of Acwa Saudi, told Arab News on the sidelines of the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh that the Kingdom’s diverse natural resources give it an advantage in developing an energy system that combines affordability, reliability and security of supply.

The Kingdom is working toward an electricity-generation mix of 50 per cent natural gas and 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030, a target that aims to reduce reliance on liquid fuels while ensuring sufficient power to meet growing demand.

“We are blessed and privileged. We have abundant sources of oil, gas, solar and wind,” Al-Hassan said, adding: “We use all the sources efficiently and in a cost-effective manner that will ensure security of supply for energy in Saudi Arabia.”

He emphasised that expanding renewable energy does not eliminate the importance of conventional resources.

“Gas and oil will always remain there and will have to be there. But the energy mix is what matters,” he said.

Renewable investments

The strategy is supported by large-scale renewable investments, with Acwa developing a portfolio of 30 gigawatts of renewable projects, including 7.5 GW already operational and 22.5 GW under construction, according to Al-Hassan.

He said the company expects the capacity currently under construction to come online during 2027 and 2028, supporting the wider expansion of renewable electricity.

Green hydrogen

Beyond domestic power generation, Saudi Arabia is seeking to capitalise on its renewable resources to establish a presence in the global green hydrogen market.

Al-Hassan highlighted the Neom Green Hydrogen Project, one of the world’s largest renewable-powered hydrogen developments, as a major milestone in that ambition.

He said the project had reached about 96 to 97 per cent completion, with the first shipments of green ammonia expected in 2027.

“The green hydrogen project is so moving for many of us. It is the largest green hydrogen project in the world,” he said.

The facility is designed to produce up to 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia annually, using solar and wind-generated electricity to power electrolysers that produce hydrogen before it is converted into ammonia for export.

The project brings together renewable power generation, battery storage, hydrogen production and export infrastructure, demonstrating how the Kingdom’s natural resources can support new energy industries alongside its domestic electricity-diversification plans.

“It's an unprecedented project. It's unparalleled to anything I could explain,” the Acwa Saudi CEO said.

Strengthening the Saudi grid

Energy storage is also playing a growing role in supporting renewable expansion.

Al-Hassan pointed to three battery storage projects recently awarded to Acwa, saying the facilities would strengthen grid reliability and give electricity network operators greater flexibility.

“Once completed, definitely (they) will strengthen the grid and will give flexibility to the grid operator as well,” he said.

Al-Hassan also cited the Red Sea development, where an integrated solar and battery storage system supports airport operations, resorts and essential utilities, including water desalination and wastewater treatment.

Training local talent

Beyond infrastructure development, Al-Hassan highlighted the importance of localising expertise to support Saudi Arabia's expanding energy sector, noting that Saudization levels at the company's power plants have reached approximately 70 percent.

He also pointed to Acwa's support for the Energy and Water Academy in Rabigh, which has graduated more than 70,000 professionals across 20 specialised training programmes, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, desalination and water treatment.

The academy trains more than 2,000 people annually, helping develop the technical workforce needed to operate and maintain the Kingdom's growing energy and water infrastructure.