You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
Total deposits at Saudi commercial banks increased, from nearly 1.8 trillion riyals ($479.88 billion) at the end of 2019 to 1.94 trillion riyals as of December last year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pf4gx

Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
  • The kingdom generated IPO proceeds worth $1.45 billion last year despite the economic fallout from the pandemic
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's stock market is set for another bumper year of stock market listings with several sizeable initial public offerings (IPO) in the pipeline as investors look to allocate a pile of cash built up through the coronavirus pandemic.

After the then record $29.4 billion listing of oil giant Saudi Aramco shone a spotlight on the country's equity market in late 2019, the kingdom generated IPO proceeds worth $1.45 billion last year despite the economic fallout from the pandemic.
At the same time, total deposits at Saudi commercial banks increased, from nearly 1.8 trillion riyals ($479.88 billion) at the end of 2019 to 1.94 trillion riyals as of December last year, according to central bank data.
"There is surely more liquidity in the market but that is natural after COVID as there is more disposable income to invest," said Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital in Riyadh.
Four out of seven IPOs from Gulf countries last year launched on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul bourse, the largest market in the region with average daily turnover in excess of 8 billion riyals last year, according to data from EFG-Hermes.
The offerings of non-cyclical or defensive shares could not have been better timed, with the sectors outperforming during the pandemic.
Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services was the largest company in the region to go public, raising $698.6 million, while supermarket chain BinDawood Holding raised $585.1 million.
Tadawul chief executive Khalid Alhussan told Reuters that many Saudi corporates needed to raise capital, while listings helped them become more transparent in their disclosure of information.
"We are seeing also a lot of IPO engagements already...so I anticipate this year to be even higher than last year,” Alhussan said.
The IPO of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies is currently underway, while Investcorp-backed Theeb Rent-a-Car is expected in the market by the end of the first quarter.
Meanwhile, utility developer Acwa Power is preparing a $1 billion listing and sizeable deals are expected from Solutions by STC and the specialty chemicals business of Saudi Basic Industries Corp, which is planning to raise several hundred million dollars at the end of the year or the beginning of next year.
Food delivery firm Jahez could be the first start up to list on the bourse, after announcing plans to go public in 2021, and Saudi Aramco will remain firmly on investors' radar, after crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman said there were plans to offer more shares in the company.sv

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents

Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end

Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end

Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
  • Clark said he expected governments would continue to close borders and place restrictions on international travel
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: International travel is likely to remain subdued until the end of the year as countries reintroduce tough restrictions to control COVID-19 infections, the head of Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Wednesday.
The comments from Tim Clark represent a more pessimistic view after he told Reuters last month he did not believe the recovery would be further impeded by a new wave of infections and restrictions.
"It is going to take longer than I would have hoped and I think probably we are going to see some difficulties. We are not going to see capacity return that I hoped in July and August, I think, maybe (it will return) in the last quarter this year," Clark told a virtual summit by aviation consultancy CAPA.
Britain this week announced passengers arriving from certain countries would have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days, a similar system to Australia.
Clark, who has delayed his retirement to tackle the coronavirus crisis, said countries like Britain had taken "fairly draconian positions" with regards to international travel.
The British government has said the stronger measures are needed to prevent new variants of the virus from thwarting its rapid vaccination programme.
Britain in January reimposed quarantine restrictions on travellers from the United Arab Emirates as cases in the Gulf state rapidly increased.
Clark said he expected governments would continue to close borders and place restrictions on international travel until they get a better understanding of how to deal with the new variants.
The 71-year-old, a respected industry veteran, has throughout the crisis tended to be more bullish about a rebound than many of his peers.
Unlike some other airlines, Emirates lacks a domestic market to cushion it against the downturn in international travel.

Topics: Emirates tourism Travel Coronavirus

Related

Air Canada suspends flights to Dubai
Business & Economy
Air Canada suspends flights to Dubai

Latest updates

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
UAE announces cabinet reshuffle
UAE announces cabinet reshuffle
‘I’m not a cat’ — lawyer accidentally appears with filter in virtual court hearing
The video, widely shared on Twitter, shows Rob Ponton struggling to figure out how to deactivate the filter from the setting box during a court hearing with judges Jerry L. Phillips and Roy. B Ferguson. (Screenshot)
Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec
Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.