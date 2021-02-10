You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020

Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020

Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020
Economy of world’s top oil exporter shrank by 3.8% in Q4 year-on-year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nagv5

Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020

Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020
  • Economy of world’s top oil exporter shrank by 3.8% in Q4 year-on-year
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi economy contracted by 4.1 percent in 2020, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, lower crude prices and output cuts, according to data published by the General Authority for Statistics on Wednesday.
The economy of the world’s top oil exporter contracted by 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier, but grew 2.8 percent on a quarterly basis, according to preliminary estimates.
Saudi Arabia will publish final gross domestic product (GDP) data on March 16, the authority said.
The Kingdom announced its budget for 2021 in December, with spending projected at SR990 billion ($264 billion) and revenue projected to rise by 10.3 percent to SR849 billion.
The budget deficit is projected to narrow to SR141 billion, or 4.9 percent of economic output, compared to nearly SR300 billion, or 12 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP, this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
Business & Economy
Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings

Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
  • The kingdom generated IPO proceeds worth $1.45 billion last year despite the economic fallout from the pandemic
Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's stock market is set for another bumper year of stock market listings with several sizeable initial public offerings (IPO) in the pipeline as investors look to allocate a pile of cash built up through the coronavirus pandemic.

After the then record $29.4 billion listing of oil giant Saudi Aramco shone a spotlight on the country's equity market in late 2019, the kingdom generated IPO proceeds worth $1.45 billion last year despite the economic fallout from the pandemic.
At the same time, total deposits at Saudi commercial banks increased, from nearly 1.8 trillion riyals ($479.88 billion) at the end of 2019 to 1.94 trillion riyals as of December last year, according to central bank data.
"There is surely more liquidity in the market but that is natural after COVID as there is more disposable income to invest," said Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital in Riyadh.
Four out of seven IPOs from Gulf countries last year launched on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul bourse, the largest market in the region with average daily turnover in excess of 8 billion riyals last year, according to data from EFG-Hermes.
The offerings of non-cyclical or defensive shares could not have been better timed, with the sectors outperforming during the pandemic.
Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services was the largest company in the region to go public, raising $698.6 million, while supermarket chain BinDawood Holding raised $585.1 million.
Tadawul chief executive Khalid Alhussan told Reuters that many Saudi corporates needed to raise capital, while listings helped them become more transparent in their disclosure of information.
"We are seeing also a lot of IPO engagements already...so I anticipate this year to be even higher than last year,” Alhussan said.
The IPO of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies is currently underway, while Investcorp-backed Theeb Rent-a-Car is expected in the market by the end of the first quarter.
Meanwhile, utility developer Acwa Power is preparing a $1 billion listing and sizeable deals are expected from Solutions by STC and the specialty chemicals business of Saudi Basic Industries Corp, which is planning to raise several hundred million dollars at the end of the year or the beginning of next year.
Food delivery firm Jahez could be the first start up to list on the bourse, after announcing plans to go public in 2021, and Saudi Aramco will remain firmly on investors' radar, after crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman said there were plans to offer more shares in the company.sv

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents

Latest updates

Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020
Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020
Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
UAE announces cabinet reshuffle
UAE announces cabinet reshuffle
‘I’m not a cat’ — lawyer accidentally appears with filter in virtual court hearing
The video, widely shared on Twitter, shows Rob Ponton struggling to figure out how to deactivate the filter from the setting box during a court hearing with judges Jerry L. Phillips and Roy. B Ferguson. (Screenshot)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.