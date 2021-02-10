Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm invests in Makkah startup

You are here

Wa’ed Managing Director Wassim Basrawi. (Supplied)
  • Averos makes contactless remote monitoring technologies that enable real-time tracking of individuals, goods, vehicles
  • Averos plans to use the latest funding, its second from Wa’ed since 2019, to expand its presence in the European market
RIYADH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, on Wednesday announced new funding for Saudi security company Averos.

Makkah-based Averos makes contactless remote monitoring technologies that enable real-time tracking of individuals, goods and vehicles, both outdoors and within large buildings such as convention halls, airports and hospitals.

The company plans to use the latest funding, its second from Wa’ed since 2019, to expand its presence in the European market. The size of the investment was not revealed.

“It is not easy for Saudi tech startups to get the attention and funding they deserve, and Wa’ed is playing a critical role in filling this gap and driving entrepreneurial culture in the Kingdom,” said Yusuf Sabadia, co-founder and CEO of Averos.

Sabadia launched Averos in 2016 along with Shaharyar Ali Anis, Dr. Saleh Basalamah and Dr. Anas Basalamah.

They all have connections to Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, a hub for Saudi research into indoor location-based technology.

The Kingdom is emerging as a leader in this sector, in part due to its work to improve the safety of millions of pilgrims who perform the annual Hajj rituals in Makkah and Madinah.

Averos recently won a contract to supply an indoor monitoring system to a Swiss epilepsy clinic. It also has a pilot project with Intel, the US chipmaker.

“Averos is an example of a Saudi-grown technology with global reach,” said Wassim Basrawi, Wa’ed managing director. “At Wa’ed, we are committed to helping the next generation of Saudi entrepreneurs pursue their business dreams internationally, helping the Kingdom compete on the global stage.”

Last month, Wa’ed reported that it had tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom in 2020.

The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to small and medium enterprises, up from four in 2019, with the total value surging to SR31 million ($8.27 million), from SR10 million in 2019.

  • Silver is also used in industries such as electronics and solar panels
  • Industrial demand will rise 9 percent from 2020 to a four-year high of 510 million ounces
LONDON: Global demand for silver will rise to 1.025 billion ounces in 2021, its highest in eight years, as investors and industry ramp up purchases, the Silver Institute said on Wednesday, predicting that prices would rise.
The coronavirus outbreak triggered a rush among investors to stockpile silver, which like gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to store money.
That impetus will continue, the institute said, predicting purchases of bars and coins would rise to a six-year high of 257 million ounces in 2021.
It did not give a forecast for exchange traded funds (ETFs) storing silver bars for larger investors, but these have grown strongly so far this year, helping push prices to an eight year high of $30.03 an ounce on Feb. 1.
Silver is also used in industries such as electronics and solar panels, and demand will rise as the pandemic is brought under control and the global economy rebounds, the institute said.
Industrial demand will rise 9 percent from 2020 to a four-year high of 510 million ounces, it said.
Demand for silver for jewellery will rise to 174 million ounces but remain below levels seen before the pandemic.
On the supply side, mine production should rise to 866 million ounces this year, the most since 2016, as disruption caused by the pandemic recedes, and recycled supply will increase for a fifth year, the institute said.
The market will be slightly oversupplied, its sixth consecutive annual surplus, the institute said. It calculates its supply-demand balance without counting ETFs.
"The outlook for the silver price in 2021 remains exceptionally encouraging, with the annual average price projected to rise by 46 percent to ... $30," it said in a statement.
"Given silver's smaller market and the increased price volatility this can generate, we expect silver to comfortably outperform gold this year."
The Silver Institute prepares its reports with help from Metals Focus, a precious metals consultancy.

