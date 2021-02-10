You are here

UAE’s Kitopi plans Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia expansion

Kitopi will turn a profit this year, according to founder and CEO Mohamed Ballout, after opening branches on the Saudi eastern and western coasts. (Kitopi.com)
Kitopi will turn a profit this year, according to founder and CEO Mohamed Ballout, after opening branches on the Saudi eastern and western coasts. (Kitopi.com)
  • Company will open branches on Kingdom’s eastern and western coasts, says CEO  
  • Food deliveries soar in UAE and Kuwait during pandemic closures
RIYADH: Dubai’s Kitopi shared kitchen platform for online food delivery is set to have a new round of financing later this year amid plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and to launch in Southeast Asia, according to Al Arabiya.

Kitopi will turn a profit this year, according to founder and CEO Mohamed Ballout, who added that after opening branches in the Saudi eastern and western coasts, as well as in Qatar and Bahrain, the company will launch in several cities across Southeast Asia later this year, Al Arabiya said, citing Bloomberg.

The company provides cooking services to restaurants and homes in places that do not deal directly with the public, which saves operating costs by renting low-cost space or even sharing it with other restaurants.

READ MORE: Dubai delivery-only kitchen platform Kitopi raises $60 million to expand

Closures during the coronavirus pandemic have been a double-edged sword for Kitopi, as the company closed operations in New York last year as cases spiked, while food deliveries soared in places such as the UAE and Kuwait.

The company aims to eventually relaunch its US operations, said Ballout.

Kitopi, which raised $60 million last year, is benefiting from a slight increase in the number of investors looking to technology companies in the region, he added.

The company has raised nearly $120 million since its inception in 2018 from investors including US-based Lumia Capital, Rise Capital and Knollwood.

Silver will outshine gold as demand hits 8-year high

Silver will outshine gold as demand hits 8-year high
  • Silver is also used in industries such as electronics and solar panels
  • Industrial demand will rise 9 percent from 2020 to a four-year high of 510 million ounces
LONDON: Global demand for silver will rise to 1.025 billion ounces in 2021, its highest in eight years, as investors and industry ramp up purchases, the Silver Institute said on Wednesday, predicting that prices would rise.
The coronavirus outbreak triggered a rush among investors to stockpile silver, which like gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to store money.
That impetus will continue, the institute said, predicting purchases of bars and coins would rise to a six-year high of 257 million ounces in 2021.
It did not give a forecast for exchange traded funds (ETFs) storing silver bars for larger investors, but these have grown strongly so far this year, helping push prices to an eight year high of $30.03 an ounce on Feb. 1.
Silver is also used in industries such as electronics and solar panels, and demand will rise as the pandemic is brought under control and the global economy rebounds, the institute said.
Industrial demand will rise 9 percent from 2020 to a four-year high of 510 million ounces, it said.
Demand for silver for jewellery will rise to 174 million ounces but remain below levels seen before the pandemic.
On the supply side, mine production should rise to 866 million ounces this year, the most since 2016, as disruption caused by the pandemic recedes, and recycled supply will increase for a fifth year, the institute said.
The market will be slightly oversupplied, its sixth consecutive annual surplus, the institute said. It calculates its supply-demand balance without counting ETFs.
"The outlook for the silver price in 2021 remains exceptionally encouraging, with the annual average price projected to rise by 46 percent to ... $30," it said in a statement.
"Given silver's smaller market and the increased price volatility this can generate, we expect silver to comfortably outperform gold this year."
The Silver Institute prepares its reports with help from Metals Focus, a precious metals consultancy.

