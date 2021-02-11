Porsche in driving seat with highest Saudi sales for five years

You are here

The Porsche Cayenne accounted for almost half of the company’s sales. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

  • Braeunl said the brand plans to open new service centers in Makkah and Madinah
  • Husselmann: 2021 “has a lot to offer,” with new models on the way
Updated 11 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Samaco Automotive, the sole importer of Porsche in Saudi Arabia, reported a 29 percent rise in sales for 2020, despite coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions and a trebling of value-added tax (VAT) in the Kingdom to 15 percent.
Last year’s surge in sale resulted in the highest retail figures for the importer since 2015.
“We defied all odds by increasing our retail performance by almost 30 percent and reporting our highest order intake in five years. To conclude a tough year on such a positive note is a reflection of the dedication from the entire team, and shows the commitment and faith placed in us by our customers,” Arno Husselmann, general manager of Porsche Saudi Arabia, said in a statement.
He said that 2021 “has a lot to offer,” with new models on the way and a new showroom almost completed in Riyadh.
“It is just the beginning of a comprehensive expansion plan,” he added.
The Porsche Cayenne accounted for almost half of the company’s sales, while the Macan compact SUV had 50 percent growth year-on-year and the 911 model recorded a 35 percent rise.
Manfred Braeunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa, said that as part of the brand’s expansion in Saudi Arabia, it plans to open new service centers in Makkah and Madinah, and launch several sales pop-up events across the Kingdom later in the year.

porsche Saudi Arabia

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
  • SAMA will supervise the new system which, it said, would contribute to the country’s economic development by increasing the speed and efficiency of financial transactions
  • Other benefits would include improved transparency of payments between companies and individuals, and options for customers to carry out immediate transfers between accounts
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) on Thursday announced the launch date for a new electronic instant payments system designed to make the Kingdom less dependent on cash.

Following the successful completion of trials, the digital transactions scheme will be activated with participating banks on Feb. 21, according to Asharq Business.

SAMA will supervise the new system which, it said, would contribute to the country’s economic development by increasing the speed and efficiency of financial transactions in the corporate and retail sectors.

Other benefits would include improved transparency of payments between companies and individuals, and options for customers to carry out immediate financial transfers between accounts in local banks, with lower fees than current interbank transfers, the central bank added.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and board member of the Saudi Financial Association, told Arab News that the processing of local payments had previously been confined to banking business hours, which did not include weekends and holidays. Under the new system, transactions would be able to take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said.

Recent figures showed that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent last year as Saudis embraced online shopping in the wake of restrictions brought in to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Online shopping COVID-19

