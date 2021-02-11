Porsche in driving seat with highest Saudi sales for five years

RIYADH: Samaco Automotive, the sole importer of Porsche in Saudi Arabia, reported a 29 percent rise in sales for 2020, despite coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions and a trebling of value-added tax (VAT) in the Kingdom to 15 percent.
Last year’s surge in sale resulted in the highest retail figures for the importer since 2015.
“We defied all odds by increasing our retail performance by almost 30 percent and reporting our highest order intake in five years. To conclude a tough year on such a positive note is a reflection of the dedication from the entire team, and shows the commitment and faith placed in us by our customers,” Arno Husselmann, general manager of Porsche Saudi Arabia, said in a statement.
He said that 2021 “has a lot to offer,” with new models on the way and a new showroom almost completed in Riyadh.
“It is just the beginning of a comprehensive expansion plan,” he added.
The Porsche Cayenne accounted for almost half of the company’s sales, while the Macan compact SUV had 50 percent growth year-on-year and the 911 model recorded a 35 percent rise.
Manfred Braeunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa, said that as part of the brand’s expansion in Saudi Arabia, it plans to open new service centers in Makkah and Madinah, and launch several sales pop-up events across the Kingdom later in the year.
