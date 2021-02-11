You are here

Morocco receives 4 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

A walks near the central market in the town of Ifrane, the capital of Morocco's northern Ifrane province in the Atlas mountains, on February 7, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flight in Casablanca
RABAT: Morocco received a second batch of 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, having began Africa’s first national vaccination campaign two weeks ago, health ministry sources said.
The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured by India’s Serum Institute, arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flight in Casablanca.
“This new batch would enable a steady continuation of Morocco’s national vaccination campaign,” said Said Afif, a member of the health ministry’s scientific committee.
The latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines follows 2 million doses received last month and 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm.
By Wednesday Morocco had vaccinated 746,116 people and reported 476,689 coronavirus infections and 8,436 deaths.
The country has ordered enough vaccine for 33 million people and aims to inoculate 80% of the population.

San Marino thanks UAE for humanitarian aid

San Marino thanks UAE for humanitarian aid
  • Luca Beccari, secretary of state for foreign affairs, thanked the UAE government for the recent donation by the country’s Red Crescent of winter clothes to needy San Marino families
  • San Marino has been an independent state for 1,720 years, and has a population of nearly 34,000
ROME: San Marino has thanked the UAE for its generosity toward those in need in the world’s oldest republic.

Luca Beccari, secretary of state for foreign affairs, also expressed the “warmest congratulations of the people and institutions of San Marino” on the success of the UAE’s Hope Probe in reaching the Martian orbit, representing the first interplanetary mission undertaken by an Arab country. “This mission is clear evidence … of the leading role in research played by the UAE,” he added.

During a videoconference meeting, Beccari and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, discussed “the excellent bilateral relations between the two states, as well as the state of the various forms of cooperation in progress.”

Beccari thanked the UAE government for the recent donation by the country’s Red Crescent of winter clothes to needy San Marino families.

He also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the Dubai Expo that will be held in October. Al-Nahyan thanked San Marino for its “heartfelt participation,” and invited Beccari to visit the UAE on that occasion.

San Marino has been an independent state for 1,720 years, and has a population of nearly 34,000.

