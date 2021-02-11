You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says

Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says

Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rp8xs

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says

Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
  • Al-Yamamah’s board of directors decided on Feb. 9 to begin construction of the Al Yamamah Wind Energy Systems Factory project as of March 1
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries CEO Yousef Bazaid told financial news portal Argaam that the wind projects announced so far by Saudi authorities as part of the country’s clean-energy program will produce around 1,600 megawatts annually and will require between 100 and 120 thousand tons of iron, depending on the technology used.

Al-Yamamah’s board of directors decided on Feb. 9 to begin construction of the Al Yamamah Wind Energy Systems Factory project as of March 1, 2021, at a reported cost of SR293 million ($78.1 million).

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia wind energy

Related

Special Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt
Business & Economy
Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt
Masdar chief urges Saudi Arabia to tap wind energy
Business & Economy
Masdar chief urges Saudi Arabia to tap wind energy

Porsche in driving seat with highest Saudi sales for five years

Porsche in driving seat with highest Saudi sales for five years
Updated 11 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Porsche in driving seat with highest Saudi sales for five years

Porsche in driving seat with highest Saudi sales for five years
  • Braeunl said the brand plans to open new service centers in Makkah and Madinah
  • Husselmann: 2021 “has a lot to offer,” with new models on the way
Updated 11 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Samaco Automotive, the sole importer of Porsche in Saudi Arabia, reported a 29 percent rise in sales for 2020, despite coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions and a trebling of value-added tax (VAT) in the Kingdom to 15 percent.
Last year’s surge in sale resulted in the highest retail figures for the importer since 2015.
“We defied all odds by increasing our retail performance by almost 30 percent and reporting our highest order intake in five years. To conclude a tough year on such a positive note is a reflection of the dedication from the entire team, and shows the commitment and faith placed in us by our customers,” Arno Husselmann, general manager of Porsche Saudi Arabia, said in a statement.
He said that 2021 “has a lot to offer,” with new models on the way and a new showroom almost completed in Riyadh.
“It is just the beginning of a comprehensive expansion plan,” he added.
The Porsche Cayenne accounted for almost half of the company’s sales, while the Macan compact SUV had 50 percent growth year-on-year and the 911 model recorded a 35 percent rise.
Manfred Braeunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa, said that as part of the brand’s expansion in Saudi Arabia, it plans to open new service centers in Makkah and Madinah, and launch several sales pop-up events across the Kingdom later in the year.

Topics: porsche Saudi Arabia

Related

Revamped Panamera tops Porsche’s strong 2021 product lineup
Corporate News
Revamped Panamera tops Porsche’s strong 2021 product lineup
South Korea’s wealthy splash out on Porsches and BMWs
Business & Economy
South Korea’s wealthy splash out on Porsches and BMWs

Latest updates

Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says
Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Morocco receives 4 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Morocco receives 4 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
India's row with Twitter increases over freedom of speech rules
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
San Marino thanks UAE for humanitarian aid
San Marino thanks UAE for humanitarian aid

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.