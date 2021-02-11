Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says

RIYADH: The newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries CEO Yousef Bazaid told financial news portal Argaam that the wind projects announced so far by Saudi authorities as part of the country’s clean-energy program will produce around 1,600 megawatts annually and will require between 100 and 120 thousand tons of iron, depending on the technology used.

Al-Yamamah’s board of directors decided on Feb. 9 to begin construction of the Al Yamamah Wind Energy Systems Factory project as of March 1, 2021, at a reported cost of SR293 million ($78.1 million).