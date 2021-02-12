You are here

Aegean Sea a 'lawless space' for migrants as abuses soar: NGO

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
After crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey, migrants arrive in a dinghy accompanied by a Frontex vessel at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo)
Updated 12 February 2021
AFP

Aegean Sea a 'lawless space' for migrants as abuses soar: NGO

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
  • Mare Liberum said it had documented 321 incidents from March to December 2020 in which over 9,000 people ‘were violently pushed back to Turkey and thus deprived of their right to asylum’
  • ‘Besides the Greek Coast Guard as the main actor, the European border agency Frontex and ships under NATO command are also involved in these systematic and illegal expulsions’
Updated 12 February 2021
AFP

ATHENS: There was an “unprecedented escalation” of human rights violations against migrants in the Aegean Sea last year, a campaign group said Friday, accusing Greece and the EU’s border patrol agency Frontex of being behind a soaring number of illegal returns to Turkey.
Berlin-based Mare Liberum said it had documented 321 incidents from March to December 2020 in which over 9,000 people “were violently pushed back to Turkey and thus deprived of their right to asylum.”
“Illegal pushbacks at Europe’s external borders are not an unfamiliar phenomenon, but they have reached an entirely new dimension,” the rights group said in a new report, describing the Aegean as a “lawless space” for migrants.
The report said that “besides the Greek Coast Guard as the main actor, the European border agency Frontex and ships under NATO command are also involved in these systematic and illegal expulsions.”
The report was compiled in part by reconstructing pushbacks from the testimonies of witnesses who were themselves returned.
Frontex is taking on a greater frontline role in patrolling the EU’s borders despite being under investigation by OLAF, the EU’s independent corruption watchdog, over allegations of illegal pushbacks of migrants arriving in Greek waters from Turkey.
“These pushbacks are not isolated or extreme instances of European deterrence, but rather the current and everyday ‘modus operandi’ at the EU’s external border,” said Mare Liberum’s Paul Hanewinkel, one of the authors of the report.
Mare Liberum called for “independent control instances, the clarification of all previous cases and the abolition of Frontex.”
Since its election in 2019, Greece’s conservative government has strongly prioritized “security” at its borders, adopting a strict migration policy.
Last month Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said Greece has reduced the flow of migrants last year by 80 percent “by applying effective policy.”

Topics: Greece Frontex migrants

British human rights lawyer elected new ICC chief prosecutor

British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AFP/File Photo)
British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

British human rights lawyer elected new ICC chief prosecutor

British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Khan, 50, led a UN probe into atrocities by the Daesh group
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Parties to the International Criminal Court on Friday elected Britain’s Karim Khan as the new prosecutor for a nine-year term starting on June 16.
Khan won a secret ballot against three other candidates to replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The 123-member Hague-based court, which began work nearly 20 years ago, handles war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.
British barrister Karim is best known for heading the United Nations’ special investigative team looking into Daesh crimes in Iraq.
In his 27-year law career Khan, who is also Queens Counsel, has worked for almost every international criminal tribunal in roles in prosecution, defence and as counsel for victims. At the ICC Khan is best known for being a lead defense counsel who has worked on cases from Kenya, Sudan and Libya.
There was intense political jostling for the top ICC job at a time of heightened scrutiny of the prosecutor’s office.
Former US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions last year on court staff including Bensouda over investigations by her office into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, including by American troops. The United States is not a member of the court.
New US President Joe Biden’s administration will "thoroughly review" the sanctions on ICC officials, a State Department spokesman said last month.
Then last week the court said it has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, which could lead to an inquiry strongly opposed by non-ICC member Israel and the US.
One of the first decisions by Khan could be whether to press ahead with a full investigation into the Palestinian territories, where Bensouda said there is a reasonable basis to conclude war crimes may have been committed by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups.
“Karim’s extensive experience in international law will be pivotal in ensuring we hold those responsible for the most heinous crimes to account and gain justice for their victims,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab posted on Twitter. 

Topics: UK International Criminal Court (ICC)

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India
Commuters make their way along a road amid foggy conditions on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 10, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2021

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India
  • Equity investment policy allows Pakistani fintechs and startups to establish holding companies to raise capital abroad and exporters to establish subsidiaries outside Pakistan
  • While the policy opens up the possibility of investment in India, companies might still have to meet other requirements specific to dealing with the country
Updated 13 February 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A new policy designed to encourage startups and financial technology (fintech) companies will make it possible for Pakistanis to make direct investments in India, a market long inaccessible to them because of the troubled relationship between the two countries.

“The new policy for equity investment abroad will attract foreign direct investment through the establishment of holding companies by Pakistani fintechs and startups,” Pakistan’s central bank said. It added that the policy will make it possible for exporters to establish subsidiaries or branch offices outside Pakistan, and allow Pakistanis to acquire sweat equity, a non-monetary benefit.

While the policy opens up the possibility of investment in India, companies might still have to meet other requirements specific to India.

“In the case of India, it will have to look at what other rules and regulations dictate,” central bank spokesman Abid Qamar told Arab News on Friday. “It is not that you go and make investment … it may be you need permission.

“If there are any other India-specific rules and regulations, they will have to be met.”

Relations between the South Asian neighbors have been tense since the partition of British-ruled India into Muslim Pakistan and majority Hindu India in 1947. Two of the three subsequent wars between the two nations were fought over the disputed Kashmir region, which both nations claim in full but rule only in part.

The relationship has been particularly tense since August 2019, when India revoked the autonomy of the portion of Kashmir it controls and implemented curfews and communication blackouts. The diplomatic relations deteriorated further in recent months, as India and Pakistan each ordered half of the other’s diplomats to leave.

India granted most favored nation (MFN) status to Pakistan in 1996, which granted it non-discriminatory access to the Indian market. The move was never reciprocated. New Delhi withdrew Pakistan’s MFN status in 2019 after an attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that nearly sparked a full-blown war.

 

Topics: Pakistan India

Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires

People embark on a foot-over bridge to enter in Rawalpindi from Islamabad on February 9, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2021

Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires

Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires
  • Criminals using employee links to carry out robberies and murders, police warn
Updated 13 February 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Last November, spa owner Laeeq Akbar decided to use an app called Tasdeeq to screen a new employee she was hiring for her business in Karachi, Pakistan’s financial hub.

It turned out that the man had a criminal record and had been involved in a series of muggings.

“Technology helped me save myself from falling prey to a criminal at my workplace,” Akbar told Arab News, saying the man she almost hired had a record of robbing commuters at traffic signals at night while working for other employers.

“We are relieved to have this digital vetting,” she said.

The Safe Pakistan Welfare Trust, which launched Tasdeeq in collaboration with Karachi’s Citizens-Police Liaison Committee and police last August, aims to bring more than 50 million blue-collar workers out of poverty, its founders have said.

In December, the campaign went nationwide with a launch event inaugurated by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad. The trust has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division of the government of Pakistan.

About 61,230 people have downloaded the application since its launch, of which 11,784 users are from Karachi’s south district. More than 21,766 workers are registered, and 602 people with criminal records have been identified through the app.

The app is already being used in the provinces of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, as well as the capital, Islamabad, and the trust plans to sign agreements with authorities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as well as in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The next phase will engage employers to work toward poverty alleviation,” Asfandyar Janjua, co-founder of the trust, told Arab News.

“Tasdeeq Pakistan is a multi-phase, multi-pronged social impact initiative that aims to change on one hand, the way domestic workers and blue-collar labor is hired, and on the other — through education and advocacy — work towards the economic improvement and poverty alleviation of hard-working and honest domestic workers and blue-collar labor,” the app said on its website. “Technology will be leveraged to help them break the vicious cycle of poverty.”

Registered workers under Tasdeeq have verifiable work histories and in return receive hospital and accidental insurance, and funding for their children’s education from employers, as well as emergency and microloans from financial institutions.

The app’s website cites a police statistic that warns that 60 percent of robberies, banditry, kidnapping and murders are carried out directly or indirectly through the active involvement of inside workers.

In November last year, police said they killed five robbers in Karachi’s affluent DHA area following reports of rising burglaries. The robbers, police said, were part of a notorious gang that carried out crimes in upscale neighborhoods with the help of domestic workers.

“We’ve found many cases of thefts involving domestic servants, and in most of these cases, either identity cards were fake or unavailable because they weren’t verified before hiring,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Javed Akbar told Arab News, who added that apps like Tasdeeq will help minimize crime.

Atif Bin Arif, founder of MyGHAR, a housing solution for working professionals and students, said the Tasdeeq app had helped him vet job candidates.

“We vetted some of our incoming applications and as they were flagged by the police and CPLC in real-time, it helped us take immediate action,” Arif said.

Ahmed Rehan, who runs an Islamabad-based security company, also said he had used Tasdeeq to verify new employees.

“In the past, we had to send a resource to the police station for verification, which was a cumbersome exercise,” he said, “but now we enter the CNIC number and get complete data in real-time.”

 

Topics: Karachi Pakistan

Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs

Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs
Few shoppers are seen in Singapore's Chinatown on Feb. 11, as authorities have put new rules in place to prevent the coronavirus spread during typically crowded Chinese New Year celebrations. (AN photo)
Updated 13 February 2021
Nor Arlene Tan

Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs

Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs
  • Households limited to eight visitors during the festive season
  • PM says the Year of the Ox brings “new hope” as Singaporeans are set to get COVID-19 vaccines
Updated 13 February 2021
Nor Arlene Tan

SINGAPORE: There were no streetlights nor traditional dragon dances to welcome Lunar New Year in Singapore’s Chinatown on Friday, as the government has introduced new rules to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the typically crowded celebrations.

Decorated with sculptures, golden coins, ingots, flowers and banners with New Year’s greetings, several of the most-prominent Chinatown streets have been barricaded to prevent overcrowding, with authorities ordering festive lamps to be turned off for the holiday weekend.

Restrictions affect two-thirds of Singapore’s 5.69 million population, who are ethnic Chinese and traditionally organize large family gatherings during the festive season. This year, households can have no more than eight visitors and are not allowed to visit more than two houses a day.

On Thursday, the eve of the Year of the Ox, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said stricter measures were necessary as the virus was still rapidly spreading around the world.

“This January, we saw the new waves of infection caused by year-end celebrations in many countries, where many people gathered and let their guard down,” Lee said.

He added that in 2021, Singapore should be able to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots to its citizens who “can look forward to more carefree celebrations when the pandemic is over.”

He added: “The Year of the Ox brings new hope.”

Singaporeans say they share Loong’s hope.

“I just hope COVID-19 will end, I think that’s the only thing that everybody is hoping for in the Year of Ox,” said Nicole, a young Singaporean who always goes to Chinatown for New Year’s shopping.

“Chinatown does not feel like it is in the Chinese New Year period, it feels more like a typical weekday. I feel like the business is slowing down as well.”

Business owners, too, say they are struggling.

“This year is very, very quiet,” said Tan, a pomelo fruit seller who has been in the business for the past 30 years.

“It is very bad, you can see there is no New Year atmosphere, no lighting, there are no large crowds like previous years,” he said. “My business sales suffered. There is at least a 70 percent drop compared to last year.”

Edmond, who would also visit Chinatown for shopping, said there was no festive mood at all this year.

“I came to Chinatown to buy some traditional Chinese clothes, but the mood is very different now,” he said, recalling how there used to be lights, activities, and a lot of people selling food as if it were a “big night market.”

Another shopper, Henry, told Arab News that he had dropped by Chinatown to find that the “atmosphere is actually quite bad” without lights and he would opt for a quiet New Year celebration at home.

“I will be staying at home and watching TV and spending time with the family, and not go out to visit so many places,” he said.

“My family usually would hold a large family gathering during the festive season, but this year we may have fewer relatives coming to visit us, and we may have to divide a few days for house visits due to the government restrictions.”

Topics: China Singapore

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province
Updated 12 February 2021

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province
  • Located 45 km south of Kabul, the airport is expected to become operational by 2024
  • It will be built near the Ainak Copper mine, an area where government forces routinely come under Taliban attack
Updated 12 February 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government is planning to open a new international airport in a Taliban-dominated eastern province to transform the region into an air travel hub, the country’s aviation regulator said on Friday.
The project, estimated to cost $2 billion, was already planned in the 1970s by then-President Mohammad Daud Khan, whose killing in a coup in 1978 marked the beginning of Afghanistan’s civil war and foreign invasions that have consequently destroyed the country’s infrastructure.
To be constructed in Logar province, some 45 km south of Kabul, the airport is expected to become operational by 2024, Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Mohammad Naeem Salehi told Arab News on Friday.
“The airport will transform Afghanistan’s central zone into one of Afghanistan’s main aerial hubs and will connect it to the regional and world markets,” he said, adding that the project’s feasibility assessment was recently completed by an Italian company.
The new airport will be an alternative to the main international port in the heart of Kabul, which was built in the 1970s and cannot be expanded.
“The total cost of the airport will stand at $2 billion and will be covered by the government of Afghanistan,” Salehi said, adding: “It will be an international standard airport, used annually by 10 million passengers with a capacity of 100,000 tons of cargo.”
The airport will be built in the desert of Mohammad Agha district of Logar, near the Ainak Copper mine, an area where the Taliban have enjoyed a long presence and where government forces routinely come under attack.
The province is also the hometown of President Ashraf Ghani.
“We have enough security forces on the ground in the area for the protection of the project and in addition to this local people are cooperating on this,” Logar provincial council chief Hassibullah Stanekzai told Arab News.
“This is a national project on Afghanistan’s level and the Taliban will never hinder it,” he said.
While the Taliban could not be immediately reached for comment, analysts see challenges for the project to materialize.
“The building of an airport in Logar is a laudable project, but we have to note that Logar is a very volatile province,” analyst Tameem Bahiss told Arab News.
“With the deteriorating security situation in Logar and the corruption in Kabul, this project will be very challenging,” he said.
Former government adviser Torek Farhadi praised the project, but said it should not be a priority for Kabul as “securing access and securing the airport’s perimeter will be key to convincing international airlines to land there.”
He added: “In the long run, we hope for peace in Afghanistan so it can be completed as an international hub. Security right now doesn’t allow for that.”
Farhadi said that even top government officials cannot travel by car to Logar as the security situation is so dire.

Topics: Afghanistan Logar province Taliban

