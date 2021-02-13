Egypt considers using Siemens Healthcare to support medical sector

You are here

Hala Zayed
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Hammer said that Siemens was keen to support the health sector in Egypt and provide it with technology and modern medical devices
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Hala Zayed, the Egyptian minister of health and population, and Michael Hammer, CEO of the German company Siemens Healthcare, have met to discuss cooperation to support the local medical sector.

Khaled Mujahid, adviser to the Minister of Health and Population for Media Affairs and official spokesperson for the ministry, said that the two talked about ways of transferring technology to support education and training in the medical sector.

The meeting also dealt with transferring modern technology to support smart mobile clinics, project management, digital transformation and mechanization, scientific research and publishing.

Ways of working with the German company in equipping Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and providing the latest systems in handling and preserving data and information were also discussed.

Equipping the central laboratories of the Ministry of Health and its branches in all governorates with the latest technological equipment was also on the agenda.

Mujahid said that the meeting touched on the company’s support for the national project to develop Egyptian villages by covering all health units and medical centers in targeted locations, as well as central hospitals.

Hammer said that Siemens was keen to support the health sector in Egypt and provide it with technology and modern medical devices.

Hammer also expressed his keenness to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and Population, especially in presidential initiatives and national projects that contributed to the development of the health system in Egypt.

 

Updated 13 February 2021
MATT SMITH

  • Bahrain’s GDP shrank 4.9 percent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated
Updated 13 February 2021
MATT SMITH

MATT SMITH: Bumper government spending helped to ease Bahraini residents’ financial difficulties during the pandemic, but the kingdom faces a tough challenge to reduce its deficit and bolster state revenue without harming an economic recovery.

Bahrain’s GDP shrank 4.9 percent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated, as the pandemic dampened domestic consumption and lowered oil revenue. This contraction would have been more severe without a 4.5 billion Bahraini dinar ($11.97 billion) state support package, which equates to about one-third of annual GDP.

The support included a 3.7 billion dinar central bank loan facility to enable loan deferments and provide extra lending, with banks instructed not to charge additional interest during the repayment holiday.

An unemployment fund covered private sector salaries for at least three months, while various fees were waived, including municipality and land rental fees. The government also paid company and individual electricity fees for a minimum of three months and boosted healthcare spending.

Prior to the recent spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Bahrain’s economic activity was slowly returning to normal, albeit without visitors from overseas, said Nishit Lakhotia, head of research at Bahrain’s Sico Bank.

“People had more disposable income, partly because they weren’t travelling beyond Bahrain and started spending again within the country,” said Lakhotia. “You saw a lot more activity at the malls, but the local population’s spending power alone isn’t enough to support the retail sector.”

The IMF predicted that Bahrain’s economy will rebound in 2021, growing 2.3 percent. Travel restrictions are expected to stay in place on Saudi Arabia’s land border with Bahrain until mid-May, after Eid al-Fitr.

“Bahrain’s service industry, especially retail and hospitality, depends a lot on visitors from Saudi,” said Lakhotia. “We’re looking at an economic rebound probably starting in the second half of 2021.”

Overall government spending rose 4.7 percent year-on-year, the largest in the Gulf according to estimates by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB).

“There has been a significant fiscal deterioration in Bahrain, which will require sizeable fiscal reform measures – the adjustment the country needs to make will be difficult,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at ADCB.

“Before the pandemic, Bahrain had been making quite good progress with its medium-term fiscal reform program, but then loosened spending dramatically due to COVID.”

The government will raise gas prices for key industries by about 6.66 percent in April — gasoline, electricity and water prices have already been hiked over the past few years. Bahrain has reduced its fossil fuel subsidies to 2 percent of GDP in 2019, from 4 percent in 2017, the IMF estimated. Bahrain could also follow Saudi Arabia in raising value-added tax (VAT) to 10-15 percent from the present 5 percent.

Although necessary, such measures – along with reduced state spending – will weigh on Bahrain’s economic rebound as the impact of the pandemic eases, Malik said. Further spending cuts will be tough to implement, S&P Global wrote in a November note that reiterated its credit ratings for Bahrain, maintaining a stable outlook and noting that the government would likely receive further support from its neighbours, should it be required.

Bahrain receives 150,000 barrels of oil daily from Saudi Arabia’s Abu Safa oil field, providing three-quarters of the island’s daily output of 200,000 barrels per day. Hydrocarbons represent less than 20 percent of Bahrain’s economy, but provides more than 70 percent of state revenue, S&P notes. Although Bahrain introduced VAT in 2019, the island’s low-taxation regime means it is vulnerable to the vagaries of the oil sector and has few tools to bolster revenue if crude prices fall.

More positively, the government’s non-oil revenue has surged since the introduction of VAT from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $2.3 billion last year, despite the pandemic.

Gross debt will hit 120 percent of GDP in 2023, a figure that excludes loans from other Gulf Cooperation Council members. Bahrain’s soaring debts have led repayments to increase to 17 percent of expenditure in 2020 from 6.5 percent in 2014.

Bahrain cannot afford to continue allocating so much of its spending to servicing its debts, Malik warned. “That’s why Bahrain has to implement fiscal reforms sooner or later,” she said. “Bahrain’s rising debts will increase the interest repayment bill … the funding requirements will be quite large for Bahrain and it will probably need additional support from the GCC.”

Bahrain succeeded in steadily reducing its fiscal deficit, from $4.3 billion in 2016 to $1.5 billion in 2019 – of which $1.4 billion arose from debt servicing costs. However, COVID relief measures resulted in the 2020 fiscal deficit soaring back to $4.4 billion, or 13.1 percent of GDP.

“The government is trying to cut costs by bringing in efficiencies, however, to reduce fiscal deficit below $1.5 billion the focus needs to be on to further increasing state revenue,” said SICO’s Lakhotia.

In addition to a $10 billion GCC support package, which began in 2018 and has disbursed $6.3 billion, Bahrain has also received $3.5 billion of a $7.5 billion GCC Development Fund, the island’s recent bond prospectus shows.

Yet, despite the pandemic, foreign direct investment (FDI) into Bahrain was $885 million in 2020, up 6 percent year-on-year. “Bahrain remains committed to our long-term objective of diversifying our economy,” said Mahmoof Al Aradi, Co-Chief Investment Officer at the Bahrain Economic Development Board. “We continue to aim to position Bahrain among the top and easiest places regionally and globally to set up and operate.”

He cited research by auditors KPMG that showed operating costs were 20-35 percent cheaper in Bahrain versus its neighbours.

“Bahrain has successfully managed to attract foreign investments, even in 2020,” added Lakhotia. “The country has good investor-friendly regulatory structure; the cost of living is reasonable. It’s an expat friendly country, have strong local talent pool and world class ICT infrastructure, making it attractive for companies to either relocate or set up afresh in Bahrain.”

Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

  • On Wall Street, all three major indexes hit record closing highs, with energy, financial and materials leading gains
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe rose for a 10th straight session on Friday and hit another record high as investors anticipated new fiscal aid from Washington to help the US economy recover, while benchmark US Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since March.
On Wall Street, all three major indexes hit record closing highs, with energy, financial and materials leading gains among S&P sectors as investors snapped up cyclical and under-priced value stocks. All three indexes also posted gains for the week.
The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, ended below 20 for the first time since February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic roiled US stocks.
“We’re underestimating the lag effect of all the money in the system as more and more vaccinations are delivered and as more of the country reopens” from business shutdowns, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.
“We are continuing this rotation that would be consistent with the new business cycle, and as (bond) yields go up, value and cyclicals will lead,” Hayes said.
US President Joe Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
The dollar was slightly higher, coming off its strongest level for the day, as risk appetite returned to the market, while Bitcoin was down 1.3 percent on the day at $47,356, after hitting a record high of $49,000. It posted gains of roughly 20 percent in a milestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms such as Elon Musk’s Tesla.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.7 points, or 0.09 percent, to 31,458.4, the S&P 500 gained 18.45 points, or 0.47 percent, to 3,934.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.70 points, or 0.5 percent, to 14,095.47.
The US stock market will be closed on Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.64% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.37 percent.
In the bond market, investors closed positions ahead of a long US weekend, while inflation expectations edged up to a six-year high.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.203%, just pipping an 11-month high of 1.20 percent that was set on Monday.
The dollar index rose 0.042 percent, with the euro down 0.08 percent to $1.2118.
Oil prices climbed more than 2 perce, hitting the highest levels in more than a year on hopes a US stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand.
Brent crude rose $1.29 to settle at $62.43 a barrel after rising to a session high of $62.83, the highest since Jan. 22, 2020. US oil gained $1.23 to $59.47 after rising to a session high of $59.82, the highest since Jan. 9, 2020.
Spot gold dropped 0.1 percent to $1,823.46 an ounce.

Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

  • TRSDC will continue developing resorts, and expects to receive visitors by the end of 2023
Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Coral Bloom’s gateway island Shurayrah will represent 80% of developed hotels in the first phase of The Red Sea project, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), John Pagano, told Al-Eqtisadiah paper reported.

Shurayrah will play a key role in contributing to the Kingdom’s GDP.

TRSDC will continue developing resorts, and expects to receive visitors by the end of 2023.

The Coral Bloom designs aimed to meet travelers’ demand during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, which changed significantly in the last 12 months, he added.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched, Feb. 10, the nature-inspired Coral Bloom designs for the 11 unique resorts on the Red Sea project’s hub island. 

Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Alinma Bank reported net profit of SR 1.966 billion ($524.1 billion) for 2020, down 22 percent year-on-year (YoY), due to higher impairment charges and reevaluation losses.

The earnings decline came despite an 8 percent rise in net income from financing and investments.

Q4 2020 net profit dropped 23 percent YoY to SR 394 million.

Total shareholders’ equity, excluding minority interest, rose 8.8 YoY to SR 24.429 billion in 2020.

Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued decrees on offering Ma'aden Gold and Base Metals Co. (MGBM) licenses to explore gold ore and related metals on several sites at Shakhtalia, Makkah.

According to the ministerial decrees published on the official gazette Umm Al-Qura on Feb. 12, MGBM, a fully-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden), is licensed to explore on eight sites (33, 34, 35, 36, 37A, 38 and 39).

The licenses last five years, starting from Dhul-Hijjah 11, 1441 AH.

The company earlier obtained five-year licenses from the ministry to explore metals on eight Shakhtalia sites (16, 18, 20, 21 and 22), according to data compiled by Argaam.

