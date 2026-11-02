RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah in Riyadh on Monday, with the Jordanian royal condemning Houthi attacks against the Kingdom and expressing Amman’s full support for measures to protect its security and resources.

Prince Hussein conveyed the greetings of Jordan’s King Abdullah II to King Salman and the Saudi crown prince. Prince Mohammed, in turn, asked him to convey the greetings of the Saudi monarch and himself to the Jordanian king, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

WATCH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with his Jordanian counterpart, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, for talks in Riyadh on Saudi-Jordan relations and Houthi attacks on the Kingdom (Video: @spagov) https://t.co/l36d8z4H4a https://t.co/1e1dzCXTPq — Arab News (@arabnews) November 2, 2026

During the meeting, the Jordanian crown prince affirmed Jordan’s support for Saudi Arabia in confronting all threats to its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The two sides also reviewed the longstanding relations between their countries and peoples, and discussed their shared interest in expanding cooperation across various fields, SPA added.

The meeting was attended by Riyadh Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of State Khalid Al-Issa.

Jordanian officials attending included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al-Harasis and Crown Prince Hussein’s office director Zaid Baqain.