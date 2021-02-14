Egypt plans $179m boost for national gas network

You are here

Egypt is planning to invest 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($179 million) in its natural gas network this year.
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Sources said that increasing the length of gas transmission lines by upgrading and maintaining existing lines will strengthen the national natural gas network
  • The upgrades will also aid the ministry’s plan for Egypt to become an energy hub in the MENA region
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is planning to invest 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($179 million) in its natural gas network this year.
According to an official report from Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum, authorities plan to operate about four new lines with a total length of more than 180 kilometers.
Sources said that increasing the length of gas transmission lines by upgrading and maintaining existing lines will strengthen the national natural gas network. The upgrades will also aid the ministry’s plan for Egypt to become an energy hub in the MENA region.
At the end of 2019, Egypt’s petroleum minister announced a plan to increase the length of the national gas network by about 1,000 kilometers within four years, with the aim of increasing capacity to accommodate new gas discoveries.
Last year, about five new lines to transport natural gas were launched, bringing an additional 76 kilometers of length and 1.6 billion Egyptian pounds in investment.
The minister said that by implementing the plan, the network will have a total length of 8,750 kilometers by the end of 2023.
Sources said that the natural gas network upgrades are being completed on schedule.

Updated 14 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

  • Pandemic closed all gyms between March and June last year, resulting in a drop of more than 30% in yearly revenue
  • Revenues decreased on the back of lower subscriptions and a drop in income from personal training sessions
Updated 14 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Leejam Sports Company, owner of Saudi gym chain Fitness Time, reported a net loss after Zakat and tax of SR58.7 million ($15.65 million) for the fiscal year ended December 2020, the first time the company has recorded a loss.
The gym operator attributed the losses to a decrease in revenue of SR285.3 million, as sporting activity in the Kingdom was suspended last year between March and June, as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the company said it was “the first time in its history” it had recorded a yearly loss. According published financial results, revenue for 2020 amounted to SR659.63 million, a year-on-year decline of 30.2 percent.
Revenues decreased on the back of lower subscriptions (down by SR264 million) and a drop in income from personal training sessions (down SR17 million). Costs decreased by SR53.9 million due to lower salaries and related benefits. Advertising and marketing expenses fell 15 percent to SR2.8 million.
Renowned for being the largest fitness company in the Kingdom with 138 gyms in operation, Leejam Sports reported a net profit of SR205.9 million in 2019. Leejam CEO Justin Musgrove called the effects of the pandemic “devastating.”
“We found ourselves with a big overhead, 3,000 employees, all our gyms and centers and our head offices, to keep those costs rolling over. Despite the inevitable pressure of incurring significant costs through the closed period, Leejam cash reserves were sufficient to carry us through,” Musgrove said in an interview with Arab News in December.
On Feb. 4, Leejam Sports temporarily closed all its centers in the Kingdom for a period of 10 days, as ordered by the government. On Sunday, Feb 14, it announced that the centers would remain closed for another 20 days.
“The company will continue, through various means of communication, to raise fitness and wellness awareness and encourage exercising from home. The company is in the process of evaluating the financial impact of the closure of its centers. Any further developments in this regard will be announced later,” it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
For the time being, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has suspended all events and parties in the Kingdom, including weddings and corporate meetings, in banquet halls, independent wedding halls, and hotel ballrooms, for a period of 30 days.
Despite the setbacks, Musgrove said in December that the company was aiming to expand its gyms. “Ultimately, we’d like to get about 100 ladies’ gyms and 150 men’s gyms by 2025,” he said.

Updated 14 February 2021
Shane McGinley

  • “2020 was a very tough year for all the property developers in the UAE and DAMAC felt the negative impact just the same,” Sajwani said
  • “I anticipate it will take at least 12 to 24 months to see a substantial recovery,” he said
Updated 14 February 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: The Dubai real estate market could take up to 24 months to fully recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of Dubai’s DAMAC Properties said as the company announced a loss of AED1.039 billion ($282.91 million) for 2020.
“2020 was a very tough year for all the property developers in the UAE and DAMAC felt the negative impact just the same,” Hussain Sajwani said in a statement on Sunday to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).
“However, I anticipate it will take at least 12 to 24 months to see a substantial recovery. We must remain patient and adopt smart and innovative solutions going forward,” he said.
The developer reported revenue for 2020 of AED4.7 billion, down from AED4.4 billion in 2019. At the same time, total real estate sales were down 25.8 percent to AED2.3 billion, compared to AED3.1 billion in 2019. As a result, the company recorded a net loss of AED1.039 billion, compared to a loss of AED37 million in 2019.
The company, which has partnered with former US President Donald Trump’s Trump Organization on a series of Trump-branded golf courses, saw its total assets decline from AED23.8 billion in 2019 to AED21.1 billion last year.
Throughout 2020, DAMAC delivered 2,945 units, compared to 4,700 in 2019.
“With COVID-19 still prevailing across the world, tourism has dramatically fallen, which has been a critical force that drives Dubai’s economy and boosts its property market,” Sajwani said.
Despite the DAMAC chairman’s prediction, figures from online platform Property Finder showed the Dubai real estate sector got off to a positive footing in January.
Last month, the platform reported 3,300 transactions worth AED 6.74 billion, a 15.5 percent increase in terms of volume and 37 percent increase in value, compared with January 2020.

Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi customs operations at the Salwa border crossing resumed last month following AlUla agreement
  • Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing Sunday, Feb. 14, Qatar’s General Authority of Customs announced.
In addition to normal trade regulations and controls on goods passing between Salwa Port in Saudi Arabia and Abu Samra port in Qatar, Qatari authorities said precautionary measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Al Arabiya news channel reported.
Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter Qatar. Samples of the goods being transported will be examined to check for restricted or dangerous items.
Saudi Customs resumed operations at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Jan. 9, following the breakthrough AlUla agreement last month, under which the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt restored relations with Doha following a three-year diplomatic dispute.

Updated 14 February 2021
AFP

  • With no foreign cash coming in as Covid-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country
Updated 14 February 2021
AFP

COLOMBO: An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice.
With no foreign cash coming in as Covid-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay $4.5 billion this year to service its international debt.
Cars, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian Ocean island simmering with anger.
The aromatic root is a vital ingredient in curries and other local cuisine and also increasingly sought after as a health supplement.
But only a fifth of the 7,500 tons Sri Lanka consumes every year is produced locally.
Since the pandemic, demand has increased so much that prices have shot up 20-fold to an eye-watering 9,000 rupees ($48) a kilogramme — a week’s wages for many Sri Lankan workers.
“Our home-cooked curries are not the same since the pandemic,” said health worker Prarthana Weerasinghe, who claimed that many market varieties were now “adulterated.”
“We never thought turmeric would be such a big issue. We had taken it for granted. Now, we can’t afford to use it in our daily cooking.”
Customs agents recently found 25 tons of the spice smuggled into the country from India in containers marked “onions,” while navy patrols have seized several tons from Indian fishermen.
Those seeking turmeric have watched on helplessly as officials burn seized turmeric at crematoriums, claiming they do not want to flood the market and depress prices.
The government says it wants to promote local production over cheap imports as hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs and the economy recorded its worst-ever contraction of 3.9 percent last year.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s ban on “non-essential” items has also seen a surge in prices for other goods, including car tires, floor tiles and even toilets.
“There are no foreign brand tires available for small cars,” a dealer in Colombo said. “Those who have stocks have jacked up prices.”
Kasun Chaminda said he had lost regular customers for his taxi operation because he could not buy new tires.
“When they realized that I was unable to replace the worn tires, they canceled the (regular) hire. It is dangerous to run with worn tires, but I have no choice.”
With no foreign competition, the share prices of local tile and sanitaryware makers have soared five-fold in less than six months — making the tiny Colombo stock exchange a star performer during an economic crisis.
And with banks prevented from releasing dollars to finance car imports since March, the second-hand car market has also shot up, with the price of used vehicles almost doubling.
Locally assembled cars, which are generally shunned as being of lower quality, are also suddenly sought after.
There are still those seeking foreign rides on the sly — customs seized 12 smuggled cars hidden in containers last month — the forged documents said the containers were for a diplomatic mission.


And it looks like things will not get better any time soon.
The initial three-month halt has now been extended until at least the end of 2021, and Sri Lanka’s trading partners are warning of possible retaliation.
The European Union, Colombo’s second-largest export market after the United States, said it could report the country to the World Trade Organization.
But the Central Bank’s economic research chief Chandranath Amarasekara told reporters Friday that it was better to risk trade retaliation than lose foreign exchange to finance imports and having to default on debt repayments.
Central Bank Governor W. D. Lakshman said the government was in talks with undisclosed foreign sources to raise between $4 billion and $5 billion needed for debt repayments this year.
The import ban led to a 20 percent fall in imports in the first 11 months of last year, but they have eased Sri Lanka’s currency crunch and steadied the rupee, which tumbled against the dollar last year as reserves dwindled.
However, economic analyst W. A. Wijewardena said the “arbitrary” import ban could retard growth and spawn corruption.
He told AFP it was draconian, and “anti-poor because it is they who have to go without.”
“It is not desirable to continue the ban for long,” Wijewardena said.
For health worker Weerasinghe, sick to her stomach of adulterated turmeric on the market: “It is better to cook without.”

Updated 14 February 2021
AFP

  • Vacancies have dwindled particularly in the hotel and restaurant sectors
Updated 14 February 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Since losing her job as a school bus driver in November, German mum-of-two Viola Auer has had to rely on the generosity of neighbors and a small disability allowance to get by during the pandemic.
“Who cares about us, Germany’s working poor?” she asked.
Auer, 47, is one of many Germans in so-called mini-jobs — part-time, easily terminated contracts that allow workers to earn a maximum of 450 euros ($545) a month.
Though flexible and tax-free, these jobs are also extremely precarious and not covered by Germany’s vaunted furlough scheme.
As Europe’s top economy feels the strain from months of coronavirus restrictions, these workers have been declared the “biggest losers of the crisis” by the German Institute for Economic Research.
When she lost her job, Auer received no severance pay.
“I’m keeping my head high and trying to keep going,” she said.
Auer is now applying for welfare benefits and looking for another part-time job in her home town of Singen, southwestern Germany.
It is a familiar story for many “mini-jobbers,” the majority of whom are women.
The latest official figures show that more than 870,000 mini-jobs have disappeared in the last year, bringing the total to its lowest level since 2004.
Vacancies have dwindled particularly in the hotel and restaurant sectors, which have been among the hardest hit by shutdowns imposed to slow the infection rate.
One of those affected is 67-year-old Matthias Eichner, who took on a part-time catering job in the eastern city of Goerlitz four years into his retirement.
“At my age, I’d have liked to be peacefully seeing to my garden, but with a pension of only 1,000 euros, I don’t have a choice,” he sighed.
But the Covid-19 curbs have forced his employer to drastically reduce his hours.
Around a quarter of Germany’s mini-jobbers are at least 60 years old and 91 percent of them have no higher education.
Having increased in number by 43 percent between 2003 and 2019, mini-jobbers now make up 7.6 million of Germany’s 42 million workers.
Mini-jobs were invented in the 1970s, but proliferated after the liberalization of the labor market under former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in the early 2000s.
They are one of the reasons why Germany’s unemployment rate has fallen from a spike of 11.5 percent in 2005 to record lows of around five percent before the pandemic struck.
In January, the jobless rate stood at six percent.
Yet many believe that the insecure mini-jobs are a ticking time bomb which will leave many workers with insufficient pensions on which to retire.
Eichner said the existence of mini-jobs was “shameful” and that Germany should provide pensions that allowed people “to live in dignity.”
Such concerns have been sharpened by the social crisis caused by the pandemic.
“Mini-jobs are not a good long-term solution,” Karin Schulze Buschoff of the German Institute for Economic and Social Sciences (WSI) told AFP.
She cautioned that such workers could face poverty in their old age, not having paid as much in social security contributions over the years as those in standard employment.
She suggests lowering the 450-euro earnings cap in order to make mini-jobs less attractive.
By contrast, Holger Schaefer of the business-friendly German Economy Institute (IW) calls for the removal of restrictions.
“There could be more stable employment if those people could work more hours,” said Schaefer.
While Germany’s center-left Social Democrats and the Green party advocate reforming and improving the mini-jobs system, the far-left Die Linke party is calling for it to be abolished entirely ahead of parliamentary elections this September.
“Even before the crisis, we knew that mini-jobs had miserable working conditions and salaries nobody could live on,” the Left’s labor policy spokesperson Sabine Zimmermann told AFP.
“The pandemic just exposed that lack of protection.”

