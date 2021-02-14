Egypt plans $179m boost for national gas network

CAIRO: Egypt is planning to invest 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($179 million) in its natural gas network this year.
According to an official report from Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum, authorities plan to operate about four new lines with a total length of more than 180 kilometers.
Sources said that increasing the length of gas transmission lines by upgrading and maintaining existing lines will strengthen the national natural gas network. The upgrades will also aid the ministry’s plan for Egypt to become an energy hub in the MENA region.
At the end of 2019, Egypt’s petroleum minister announced a plan to increase the length of the national gas network by about 1,000 kilometers within four years, with the aim of increasing capacity to accommodate new gas discoveries.
Last year, about five new lines to transport natural gas were launched, bringing an additional 76 kilometers of length and 1.6 billion Egyptian pounds in investment.
The minister said that by implementing the plan, the network will have a total length of 8,750 kilometers by the end of 2023.
Sources said that the natural gas network upgrades are being completed on schedule.
